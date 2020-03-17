Moonlight Amphitheatre Cancels April Events

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus crises, the City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre has canceled its April events as mandated by the State of California and County of San Diego with regards to large public gatherings. The affected shows are:



"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along on April 4

The Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on April 11

Classic Albums Live on April 17 and April 18



Ticket holders will be contacted with ticketing options.

The Moonlight is working with artist management to hopefully reschedule these shows.



For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You