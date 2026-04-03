MY FAIR LADY, THE COTTAGE, and More Set For North Coast Repertory Theatre 2026-27 Season

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North Coast Repertory Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 season, offering audiences a mix of premieres, a beloved classic, and a theatrical treasure, under the artistic direction of David Ellenstein.

The season will kick off in September with Goodnight, Oscar, and continue with The Cottage, Vineland Place, Misalliance, My Fair Lady, Dear Jack, Dear Louise, My French Whore, and How to Write a Holiday.

GOODNIGHT, OSCAR

September 16 – October 11, 2026

West Coast Premiere

Oscar Levant — pianist, actor, composer, and legendary wit — comes to vivid life in this electrifying play. Set during a fateful 1958 appearance on “The Jack Paar Show,” this backstage drama captures one unforgettable night in the life of Hollywood's most neurotic and unfiltered personality. Experience the glamorous, and not so glamorous, behind-the-scenes chaos of show business at its peak. Directed by Tom Frey.

THE COTTAGE

October 28 – November 22, 2026

A Broadway Hit

A hilarious web of revelations unravels in this wickedly funny farce where matters of the heart are never simple. Set in the English countryside in 1923, THE COTTAGE is a side-splitting romp where passion collides with propriety and scandal erupts behind closed doors. When secrets can no longer stay hidden, love, marriage, loyalty, and desire are all called into question. Directed by Shana Wride.

VINELAND PLACE

January 6 – January 31, 2027

West Coast Premiere

When an aspiring writer receives an invitation to complete his literary hero's unfinished manuscript, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime. But is it? Smart, suspenseful, and razor-sharp, this chilling new thriller from master playwright Steven Dietz draws audiences into an unsettling world of intrigue. Inside the novelist's secluded home, working under an enigmatic widow's watchful eye, the lines between fiction and reality begin to blur. Turns out, the most dangerous story may not be on the page at all. Directed by Richard Baird.

MISALLIANCE

February 24 – March 21, 2027

A Classic Satire

George Bernard Shaw turns polite society upside down in this fast, fizzy comedy where manners mean nothing and rules are made to be broken. A seemingly tranquil afternoon detonates into romantic chaos when an unexpected visitor drops in — quite literally from above. As secrets spill and alliances shift, Shaw delights in skewering class, courtship, and the dangerous idea that love should never be sensible. Directed by David Ellenstein.

MY FAIR LADY

April 14 – May 9, 2027

An Intimate Revival

Musical theater at its finest. Lerner and Loewe's masterpiece delivers unforgettable songs including, “Wouldn't It Be Loverly,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “The Rain in Spain.” Incisive humor, gorgeous melodies, and a battle of wills for the ages. Enjoy this timeless tale of transformation in an intimate setting where the soaring music and dazzling charm connects directly with your heart. Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss.

Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

June 2 – June 27, 2027

San Diego Premiere

Ken Ludwig crafts an irresistibly charming love story, capturing the wit, warmth, and longing of two people falling in love against impossible odds. In the midst of World War II's darkest days, a young doctor stationed in Oregon and an aspiring actress in New York begin an unexpected correspondence. Directed by Noelle Marion.

Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE

July 14 – August 8, 2027

World Premiere Musical

From Gene Wilder's beloved novel comes a surprising and enchanting World War I musical. Adapted by Omri Schein and Daniel M. Lincoln, this story is set against the chaos of war — equal parts romantic, humorous, and touching. The wrong spy. The wrong side. The wrong accent. What could go wrong? A charming and funny world premiere musical about courage, transformation, and an unlikely love that defies the darkness of its time. Based on the novel by Gene Wilder. Directed by David Ellenstein.

HOW TO WRITE A HOLIDAY

December 16 – December 27, 2026

World Premiere Play with Music

Inside the clicking and scrolling of our screen-centered contemporary lives, is there any room for a good old-fashioned holiday story anymore? Join the hilarity with the Christophersons as they face — horror of horrors — a weekend without Wi-Fi, without phones, even without electricity! A surprising, genre-bouncing, theatrical family comedy with music created especially for North Coast Rep that will warm your heart. Directed by Rachael VanWormer & Omri Schein.