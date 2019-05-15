MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Extended Through June 9

The Welk Resort Theatre's production of "Menopause The Musical" has earned rave reviews and has now added three more shows to its run, now playing through Sunday, June 9. Performances are Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. Ticket prices for "Menopause The Musical" are $55 for performance only and $75 to include a pre-show three course meal at the Welk Resort's Canyon Grille Restaurant.

"Menopause The Musical" is set in a Bloomingdale's where four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing their similarities, they joke about and bond over their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and celebrate that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

"We're so excited to provide San Diegans with more opportunities to see this amazingly hilarious show," said Sean Coogan, artistic director of Welk Theatre. "We have Natalie Nucci as the director and choreographer, so this is one show San Diego theatre lovers cannot miss."

"Menopause The Musical" is the initial production of the theatre's first full-year of shows since they closed the for lobby renovations in January of 2018 and reopened in July. The remodeled lobby features a new bar and concession area, modern lounge seating, updated box office reception area and a new tribute to Lawrence Welk's long-spanning career.

The 2019 season also includes variety shows, performed by different acts throughout the year, every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band featured on MARK CUBAN and Ryan Seacrest's hit TV show "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands," perform March 20 to May 29. Hard Day's Night, Southern California's number one Beatles tribute show, will take the reins June 5 to Aug. 28. The Alley Cats, America's favorite Doo-Wop group serving up a perfect blend of 1950s & 60s hits and hilarious comedy, will play Sept. 11-Oct. 30 and Next to Real Neil, a Neil Diamond tribute act performed by tribute artist Jason Lohrke, closes out the season Nov. 6, 13, 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

The Lawrence Welk Resort Theatre is located at 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive in Escondido, California. For tickets and more information, visit welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre. For complete ticket information, visit SanDiegoTickets.WelkResorts.com or contact the Welk Resort Theatre Box Office at 760-749-3448 or toll-free at 1-888-802-7469. For group reservations of 15 or more, call 760-749-3182 ext. 22154.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You