MANO A MONOLOGUE by David Fenner Will Be Performed at Dottie Studio Theater

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Write Out Loud has announced a three night run of Mano A Monologue, written and performed by David Fenner and co-directed by Robert Alexander Owens and Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy. The performances take place at the Dottie Studio Theater (Cygnet), part of the new Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center in Liberty Station.

Presenting a selection of his greatest misses– whether by tough luck, naivete or plain bad judgement– San Diego native actor, David Fenner, returns to the stage with a collection of personal stories, one would normally prefer to forget. He seems to think that by re-creating these bad turns for the benefit of your amusement, they'll take on some value after all. Maybe. But what if the reenactment of these failed routines, inappropriate auditions, embarrassing turns, and wrong-path choices amount to the greatest miss of all? What is he thinking? Either way, hit or miss for him, it will be an unforgettable evening of joy, laughter and more, for the audience.

Artistic Director of Write Out Loud and co-director of the piece, Veronica Murphy shared “David has an incredible ability to immediately engage his audience, bringing them in to witness some of life's most intimate and most awkward moments. Along the way, he leaves lots of space for laughter, recognition of shared experiences and the joy and fear of putting everything on the line. We are committed to presenting great stories, so we are honored to share his funny and moving story with our audience.”

Co-director, Robert Alexander Owens added “Thank you to David Fenner for allowing me to tag along on his journey with Mano a Monologue. David invited me to serve as an extra set of eyes and ears, a collegial wall to bounce ideas off, as he moved from inspiration to page, from readings to rehearsal, and now to this premiere. It has been both a joy and an honor. I continue to be awed by the scope of David's creativity, and this piece is no exception. It distills a lifetime of successes and setbacks, love and loss, into a deeply human reflection — a story of destiny, resilience, and connection, told through the actor's medium: one man, one audience.”

David Fenner (Writer/Performer) - Trained for the stage at the MFA Theatre program at UCSD, David has performed in Southern California at La Jolla Playhouse, South Coast Rep, San Diego Rep, the Geffen Playhouse, and the Pasadena Playhouse. David has offered his unique brand of acting and improv instruction at the La Jolla Playhouse, the Old Globe, UC San Diego, Mira Costa College, and with his independent ‘following'.