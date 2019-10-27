MAMMA MIA! Comes to The Coronado Playhouse

Coronado Playhouse ends its 73rd season with the award-winning, high-energy production of Mamma Mia!, opening Friday, November 8 and playing through Sunday, December 15, 2019. Fall in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. This sunny, funny, sensational story, with a book by Catherine Johnson, is told through the magic of ABBA's timeless music and explosive dance numbers. Music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the musical writing team and the "guy-half" of ABBA, that brought us the hits you know and love, like "Dancing Queen," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money Money," "Take A Chance on Me," and the title song "Mamma Mia!".

Directed by Jennie Gray Connard

Music Direction by Kirk Valles

Choreographed by Marc Caro and Jennie Gray Connard

Produced by Katy Skyrud and Chris Powell

Featuring: Alyssa Austin, Sarah Ball, Luke Barbarita, Nicola Barrett, Connor Boyd, Chrissy Burns, Brittany Carillo, Claire Christy, Bailee Coleman, William Corkery, Heather Deerfield, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Barron Henzel, Steven Jensen, Tyler Kirk, Olivia Lucci, Patrick Mayuyu, Quike Moreno, Kristel Nichols, Nic Payton, Dawn Marie Zuniga-Williams

WHEN: November 8 - December 15, 2019

TIMES: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays 2pm

TICKETS: $22-$28

Active Duty Military, Student and Senior discounts. Group rates available.

WHERE: Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118





