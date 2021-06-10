Live Music Festival Returns To City Heights With MUSIC EN LA CALLE, June 26

After a year off due to COVID-19, MUSIC EN LA CALLE, the free music festival and street fair that brings together colorful musical performances representing a wide range of cultures and styles, returns to City Heights on June 26 for the third time.

Presented by Bodhi Tree Concerts, a San Diego nonprofit that presents exciting music events featuring local artists and donates the profits to charitable causes, MUSIC EN LA CALLE premiered in 2018 to great acclaim from the City Heights community and San Diego at large.

MUSIC EN LA CALLE takes place on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 12 noon to 6 pm, at the Centerline Space, an event space at the corner of University Avenue and 41st Street in City Heights. Admission is free and open to all. Performers will appear on a large covered outdoor stage with professional amplification, and attendees can enjoy eclectic vendors and festival food, vendors and games.

Artists performing will include Irving Flores AfroCuban Jazz Quintet, Mariachi Victoria, Fern Street Circus, Danza Mexi'cayotl, Paloma Centro de Arte Flamenco, and many, many more. Special events include a free book giveaway for kids, free crafts for kids, international food vendors including Mexican, Mozambique, American, and BBQ, and vendors of arts and crafts.

"Walter and I are so excited to come out of social quarantine and bring MUSIC EN LA CALLE back to City Heights and the San Diego community," says Bodhi Tree Concerts co-director Diana DuMelle. The couple was inspired to create MUSIC EN LA CALLE when they attended and performed with Opera en la Calle in Tijuana, and wanted to bring together the finest local artists as a gift to their community.