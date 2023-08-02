Listen: Joe Iconis Chats THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL On BREAKING THE CURTAIN

Get an inside look at Joe Iconis' upcoming musical opening at La Jolla Playhouse.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Listen: Joe Iconis Chats THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL On BREAKING THE CURTAIN

Breaking the Curtain is beyond thrilled to be joined by Joe Iconis to chat about his upcoming new musical: The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical opening later this month at La Jolla Playhouse, the epic fan response on social media to Be More Chill, 'Broadway Here I Come' and much more!

Listen below!

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson Award and Richard Rodgers Award. Joe's musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) opened on Broadway in 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Pershing Square Signature Center and a world premiere at Two River Theatre.

He is the author of Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams; Barrington Stage Company and Greenwich House Theater Off-Broadway), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova, NAMT), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group, Barrington Stage Company), ReWrite (Urban Stages, Goodspeed Opera House), Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People. Musicals in development include Punk Rock Girl and Love In Hate Nation.

His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Breaking the Curtain is a podcast that features everything from Musical Theatre Show History episodes, interviews with Broadway and West End creatives, and the latest theatre news around the globe!

Since debuting in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released over 100 unique episodes, reaching over 35,000 theatre fans all over the globe! We have episodes featuring interviews with creatives such as Christy Altomare, Meghan Picerno, Constantine Maroulis, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, Danielle Steers, Simon Gordon, Bobby Rydell, Tom Kitt, Andrew Polec, Anika Larsen and more!



