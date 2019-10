Lisa Vroman Joins Symphony Silicon Valley Chorale For 'Carols In The California'

Symphony Silicon Valley Chorale presents "Carols in the California" Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 7pm at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose.

A Family Holiday Tradition! The Symphony Silicon Valley Chorale under the baton of Elena Sharkova presents the 14th Annual "Carols in the California", an exciting and festive program of holiday cheer. And this year, Broadway and Symphonic star Lisa Vroman will guest. Come for a traditional sing-along of your favorite carols with choir and brass ensemble and prepare to be dazzled by performances of classical works by members of Symphony Silicon Valley, Ms. Vroman, and the SSV Chorale all in the warm glow of the beautifully restored California Theatre.

The program includes such popular and traditional songs as: Bright Morning Stars are Rising, Cantate Domino, Go Tell It on the Mountain, Christ Was Born on Christmas Day, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Sing Hallelu! and much more.

And while downtown, enjoy Christmas in the Park, The Holiday Ice Rink Under the Palms, and Winter Wonderland rides and games just two blocks from the theater. San Jose comes alive with the Holiday Season, with activities and memories for the entire family! All-day parking is available for just $5 at the city-owned garage on Second and San Carlos Streets.

PRICES: $36 ($26 for attendees under 26 years old.)

BOX OFFICE: 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysiliconvalley.org

Or visit the Box Office between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday at 325 South First Street in downtown San Jose, between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets just one-half block from the California Theatre. Easy, inexpensive parking just one block away at San Jose City Garage on San Carlos Street with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You