Le Salon de Musiques Presents The Stellar Quartet Integra

Le Salon de Musiques is a chamber music series performed in an intimate space without any large stage or separation between the audience and the artists. It allows the audience to feel the purity and the essence of chamber music associated with the vibrations of each instrument and the connection to each artist. Introduced by musicologist Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano, each performance is followed by a Q & A between the artists and the audience, with a high tea buffet with French Champagne catered by The French Gourmet.

This season brings more gems - including seven Premieres written by forgotten romantic/neo-romantic composers - that will fill you with wonderful and deep emotions. They will enrich your soul and move your heart. Providing a diversified program of exquisite pieces of music performed by world-class musicians remain our priority. A true "feast of the senses", Le Salon de Musiques is a unique experience not to be missed.

This Sunday October 8, at 4:00 pm, "Le Salon de Musiques" invites you to celebrate its Grand Opening, with an exquisite chamber music program for String Quartet by PURCELL, BEETHOVEN, & SCHUBERT.

Introduced by musicologist DR. KRISTI BROWN-MONTESANO, it will be performed by the INTEGRA STRING QUARTET: KYOKA MISAWA, VIOLIN, RINTARO KIKUNO, VIOLIN, ITSUKI YAMAMOTO, VIOLA, & ANRI TSUKIJI, CELLO.

Directed by French American Concert Pianist, CEO and Artistic Director Francois CHOUCHAN, the Series is dedicated to Doctor Elsa CAYAT (1960-2015), who was killed during the Charlie Hebdo's terrorist attack in Paris in 2015.

THIS SUNDAY OCTOBER 8, 2023, PROGRAM:

- H. PURCELL: "Chacony" in G minor for String Quartet

- L. BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No.4 in C minor Op 18

- F. SCHUBERT: String Quartet No.14 in D minor D 810 "DEATH & THE MAIDEN"

Tickets are *$95 for Regular, and $45 for Students with ID

Special offers are proposed at: LeSalondeMusiques.com

*(including high tea buffet with French Champagne catered by

The French Gourmet)

For more info, and to buy tickets, visit our website at: www.LeSalondeMusiques.com or call: (310) 498 0257.

This Sunday October 8, 2023, the performers are:

.

QUARTET INTEGRA:

Quartet Integra has been performing since 2015. Its members studied with Kazuhide Isomura and Nobuko Yamazaki at Toho Gakuen School of Music and are currently part of the Chamber Ensemble-in-Residence Program at the Colburn School, where they study with Martin Beaver, Clive Greensmith, and Tatjana Masurenko. Among the quartet's many awards are Second Prize and the Audience Award at the 2022 ARD International Music Competition; First Prize at the 2021 Bartók World Competition; and First Prize, the Beethoven Prize, and the Grand Prix Award at the 2019 Akiyoshidai Music Competition. They were also awarded the "Banca Monte dei Paschi" prize from Clive Greensmith at the 2021 Accademia Musicale Chigiana, and more awards at the Kirishima International Music Festival. Quartet Integra have performed at the Chigiana Summer Festival, Crans Montana Classics, and Kirishima International Music Festival, among others, and have performed and collaborated with artists including Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, Kazuhide Isomura, Shigeo Neriki, and Kazuhide Isomura. They are supported by a grant from the Matsuo Foundation.

DR. KRISTI BROWN-MONTESANO, Musicologist :

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano approaches graduate seminars, adult-education classes, podcasts, and pre-concert lectures with the same philosophy: that offering context-rigorously researched, provocative, and humanistic-empowers listeners and musicians to make their own meaningful connections to classical music. As a faculty member at the Colburn School Conservatory of Music from 2003-22, she served as Chair of Music History and helped shape the degree programs of the institution. Today, Brown-Montesano is an Assistant Teaching Professor in Musicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. She is also a busy public scholar who collaborates with many of Southern California's most distinguished musical organizations, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Opera, La Jolla Music Society, and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. For more information, please visit kristibrownmontesano.com.

Event Information:

LE SALON DE MUSIQUES: GRAND OPENING

"STELLAR QUARTET INTEGRA INAUGURATES THE SEASON"

Sunday October 8, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

La Jolla Woman's Club

7791 Draper Avenue, LA JOLLA, CA 92037

Tel: (310) 498 0257

PROGRAM: Introduced by musicologist Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano:

Performers: QUARTET INTEGRA

KYOKO MISAWA, VIOLIN, RINTARO KIKUNO, VIOLIN, ITSUKI YAMAMOTO, VIOLA, & ANRI TSUKIJI, CELLO.