Lamplighters Community Theatre to Present THE REVLON GIRL Beginning Next Month
Performances run from January 13 through February 5.
Lamplighters Community Theatre will present the West Coast premiere of The Revlon Girl, Neil Anthony Docking's story that follows the 1966 Aberfan Disaster. Fans of 'The Crown' may recall the tale of Aberfan, Wales, and the sadness that befell the town on October 2, 1966. Due to the failure of authorities to implement any valuable safety measures, a pile of coal mine waste developed into a landslide and buried some 144 people. The Pantglas Junior School was right in its path, and 116 children died.
The Revlon Girl explores the process of grief, redemption, and the embracing of what it is to move forward through the tears and laughter of mothers seeking to return to a sense of normality and embrace a different type of future.
DIRECTOR: Teri Brown
ASISTANT DIRECTOR/STAGE MANAGER: Dani Ucman
DIALECT COACH/DRAMATURGE: Rhiannon McAfee
PRODUCER: Heather Kenney
CAST: Andrea Acuna, Alyssa Anne Austin, Emily Candia, Dani Guinn & Heather Warren
PERFORMANCE DATES: JANUARY 13, 2023 thru FEBRUARY 05, 2023
TICKETS: General admission: $25; Students/Seniors/Military: $22 (group rates available)
TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED AT www.lamplighterslamesa.com or by calling the box office at 619-303-5092 and leaving a detailed message.
The Revlon Girl contains adult situations and language. This show is best suited for those over the age of 16 and is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Lamplighters Community Theatre is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. Founded in June of 1937 as The La Mesa Little Theatre and incorporated as The Lamplighters Community Theatre on November 1, 1976, the theatre has had continuous productions in La Mesa for 80+ years. Between the regular season productions, we also support special events, one-act shows, and our theater space is available for rental.
December 27, 2022
