Lamplighters Community Theatre to Present THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI Opening This Month

Lamplighters Community Theatre will present The Gifts of the Magi November 25th through December 18th, 2022.

It is the early 1900's. Della and Jim Dillingham are straining to hold on to their dream of making it in New York City. They struggle with unemployment and the pressure to find each other the perfect Christmas gift. What makes a Christmas gift special? If you think it is how much you paid for it, then you have missed the point of giving. But if not price, then what is it? The gifts of the Magi reminds us of what giving a special Christmas gift is all about.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

EVENT: The Gifts of the Magi

DIRECTOR: George Bailey

CO-DIRECTOR: Jesamyn Golding

PRODUCER: Cydney King

CAST: Jo-Darlene Reardon, Daniel Hall, Dylan Wildes-Napieralski, Lindsey Davies, Enrique Arana, and Jeff Jone.

CURTAIN TIME: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM

TICKETS: Adults: $28.00, Senior, Students & Active Military: $25.00, Groups of 10+ $23.00

RESERVATIONS: Purchase tickets online at www.lamplighterslamesa.com

or reserve through the Box Office by phone (619) 303-5092

or email boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com

At this time the wearing of masks is suggested, but not mandatory. This would only change depending on the decisions of the San Diego County Health mandates.

The Lamplighters Community Theatre is in our 85th season. We are so thankful for our patrons who have supported us throughout the years; especially through 2022. We are located in the La Mesa Village Station Center at the corner of Severin Drive and Amaya Drive. There is plenty of free parking in the shopping center, whether you attend an evening show or our matinee.

Lamplighters Theatre is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Founded in June of 1937 as The La Mesa Little Theatre and incorporated as The Lamplighters Community Theatre on November 1, 1976, the theatre has now had continuous productions in La Mesa for 80 years. Serving the La Mesa and surrounding communities, Lamplighters produces six season productions a year. Between the regular season productions, we also support special events, one-act shows, and offer our theater space available for rental.