Lambda Archives of San Diego Temporarily Closes its Doors

Like many other organizations, Lambda Archives of San Diego has made the decision to temporarily close its doors to the public through the end of March 2020. This decision stems from state and local health department recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is similar to steps being taken at other libraries and archival institutions.

At a time when social distancing has become the new norm, one of the advantages to the work this company does is that many of the oral histories and photographs in the collection are available to view online. The availability of these collections online encourages a more holistic understanding of our community history and has the ability to transcend the limits of physical contact to bring some of these stories directly to you. One such resource is the California Revealed project. By accessing this link, you will find a series of oral history interviews with prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community in San Diego.





