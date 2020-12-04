Laguna Playhouse Presents The Skivvies in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Laguna Playhouse is excited to announce that Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of "The Skivvies" will present their own take on It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry, from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling and filmed and edited by Michael Kushner.

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. Hailed as "magical" by The Boston Globe and "a??fresh and inventive" by the Chicago Sun-Times, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is presented as if it was a live radio broadcast in front of a live studio audience.

As in the movie, everyman George Bailey must learn that "no man is a failure who has friends" (and a little divine intervention), when he must face off against local robber baron (and all-around curmudgeon) Henry F. Potter. It's "a surefire reminder of what this season is all about" (Edge Magazine).

Joe Landry, who adapted the piece, has worked directly with Lauren and Nick to create this special Laguna Playhouse version.

"The Skivvies in Laguna have become an annual holiday tradition, so to continue with this tradition, we're thrilled to be presenting their take on It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play." comments Executive Director Ellen Richard. Added Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, "The Skivvies bring such joy and fun to the season, we're delighted that we can once again share their holiday magic with our audience." Joining Nick and Lauren will be Debbie Christine Tjong, who will be doing the Foley, as well as some additional characters.

Streaming at LagunaPlayhouse.com, December 19 - January 1.

