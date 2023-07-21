La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Welcomes Sameer Patel as New Music Director & Orchestra Conductor

The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus has named Sameer Patel as their new Music Director and Orchestra Conductor.

Patel will officially step into his new role as conductor for LJS&C's 2023/2024 season. He will work alongside Arian Khaefi, the Sally and Einar Gall Music Director and Chorus Conductor.

"I am thrilled to join the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus as Music Director and Orchestra Conductor. From my earliest experiences working with the musicians, I've consistently been impressed not only with their artistic integrity and curiosity, but also by the way they so joyfully and willingly share their humanity both onstage and off," Patel said. "I am grateful and proud to expand my musical involvement in this community that I love and believe in, and I look forward to a bright future together."

This highly-anticipated appointment comes following a year-long search after then-Music Director Steven Schick stepped down in May 2022. LJS&C concluded their search this month, after inviting a small group of internationally-renowned conductors to participate in an audition process that spanned spring 2023.

Patel is also the Artistic Director of the San Diego Youth Symphony and formerly held an acclaimed tenure as Associate Conductor of the San Diego Symphony, where he reinvigorated the orchestra's programming and connection with its community.

Hailed as a rising star in the conducting world, Patel brings an impressive resume of international performances and collaborations to LJS&C. Patel studied at the University of Michigan and furthered his training across Europe with some of the greatest conductors of our time. He now makes his home in San Diego with his wife, Shannon, and their two children, Devan and Veda.

"Sameer is a consummate musician. The orchestra and chorus respond beautifully to his musical leadership and have developed a positive, natural rapport with him," said Stephanie Weaver Yankee, executive director of LJS&C.

As a passionate advocate for music education, Patel's appointment heralds a renewed focus on nurturing emerging talent. His commitment to community outreach and engagement aligns with LJS&C's mission to make classical music more accessible and inclusive.

"Sameer is a deeply committed community partner and visionary thinker-his talents and energy will be great assets as we enter a new and exciting chapter in our history," Yankee said.

Aptly named "Metamorphosis," LJS&C's upcoming season will feature fresh musical programming that celebrates transformation and new beginnings.

Early bird subscription packages are available now for LJS&C's "Metamorphosis." Tickets for individual concerts will be available in late summer.

Subscriptions can be purchased by visiting ljsc.org/events-tickets, phoning the box office at 858-534-4637, or by writing to boxoffice@ljsc.org.

About La Jolla Symphony & Chorus:

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C), a UCSD affiliate, is a nonprofit organization that has been enriching the cultural landscape of San Diego for over half a century. Comprising talented musicians and dedicated vocalists, LJS&C strives for excellence in symphonic and choral performances while fostering a vibrant and inclusive community. LJS&C is helmed by executive director Stephanie Weaver Yankee, Music Director and Orchestra Conductor Sameer Patel, and Sally and Einar Gall Music Director and Chorus Conductor Arian Khaefi. Through innovative programming and educational initiatives, LJS&C continues to inspire audiences and ignite passion for music across generations. The organization sponsors an annual Young Artists Competition, commissions a new work annually, and provides music education to San Diego K-12 schools. Learn more at LJSC.org.

About Sameer Patel:

Named Musical America's April 2023 New Artist of the Month and recognized for his "profound artistry" (The San Diego Union Tribune), Sameer Patel is one of America's most exciting conductors. In addition to his appointment as the Music Director and Orchestra Conductor of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus, Patel is also Artistic Director of the San Diego Youth Symphony. Formerly, he served as Associate Conductor of the Sun Valley Music Festival and Associate Conductor of the San Diego Symphony, and held conducting positions with the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Patel has assisted and learned from some of the greatest conductors of our time - Gianandrea Noseda, Daniele Gatti, Gustavo Dudamel, Jaap van Zweden, Charles Dutoit, Paavo Järvi, Kurt Masur, Bernard Haitink, Edo de Waart, Robert Spano, and Stéphane Denève - and is dedicated to fostering the next generation of passionate musicians. Patel's impressive work has led to recognition by the Solti Foundation U.S., which granted him three consecutive Career Assistance Awards and an Elizabeth Buccheri Opera Residency with North Carolina Opera; Daniele Gatti, acknowledging Patel as a top conductor at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy; Kurt Masur, the late Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, with a prize from the Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy Foundation; and the League of American Orchestras. Born and raised in Michigan, Patel makes his home in San Diego with his wife, Shannon, and two children, Devan and Veda. Learn more at Sameer-Patel.com.