La Jolla Playhouse to Launch Mobile Tech Theatre Program

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La Jolla Playhouse has revealed plans to develop and pilot the Mobile Tech Theatre Program, a new learning and engagement initiative that will deliver hands-on technical theatre training to schools, community centers, juvenile detention facilities, and other youth and military-serving organizations across San Diego County. Currently in early development, the Mobile Tech Theatre program will significantly expand the Playhouse’s commitment to education, access and community partnerships.

Mobile Tech Theatre aims to remove barriers related to transportation, space and access by providing immersive, on-site technical theatre workshops to students who may not otherwise experience the arts or learn about backstage career opportunities. The Playhouse has transformed a customized 2022 Ford Transit Cutaway into the Tech Theatre Mobile Lab, which serves as a vibrant, fully-equipped learning hub carrying industry-specific tools and equipment to community sites. Purchased with funds from a Parker Foundation grant, the vehicle is fully wrapped in Playhouse branding and outfitted by Show Imaging, Inc.

The Tech Theatre Mobile Lab made its public debut at the 2026 WOW Festival, which took place April 23–26 on the campus of the University of California, San Diego. A soft launch for invited school groups and a broader rollout in early 2027 will follow.

Students involved in the Mobile Tech Theatre program will participate in one-hour or half-day sessions focused on five core areas of theatre production: costumes, lighting, props, set design and construction and sound design. The mobile lab will include innovative storage for tools and materials, along with theatrical features that create an engaging and inspiring learning environment. Multimedia components will also allow students to explore Playhouse productions and creative processes as part of their experience.

The Mobile Tech Theatre program builds on the Playhouse’s Technical Theatre Training Program, which has been operating since 2014 and has served more than 400 students. Offered in various formats — including workshops for incarcerated and under-resourced youth through San Diego County’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS), military community members and educators — the program provides vocational training, mentorship and exposure to professional theatre careers, with the JCCS-centered version particularly focused on demonstrating the significant and uplifting effects of creative, hands-on, skills-based learning for justice-impacted youth.

Recognizing the anticipated impact on the San Diego community, local and national funders are investing multiple-year grants for piloting and sustaining the program, including the Capdevilla Gillespie Foundation (three-year grant) and US Bank Foundation (two-year grant). Additional support provided by the Impact & Exploration Fund, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Day for Change and the Samuel H. French and Katherine Weaver French Fund.

During its pilot phase, Mobile Tech Theatre is expected to begin working with JCCS partners in late spring 2026, with plans to expand to additional schools and community centers in fall 2026, especially those lacking regular access to theatre or arts programming. Sessions will be led by trained teaching artists, supported by Playhouse staff and community partners, and guided by a customizable curriculum tailored to each group’s needs.

Beyond teaching technical skills, Mobile Tech Theatre supports the Playhouse’s broader Learning and Engagement mission to foster creativity, collaboration, problem-solving and confidence. Research shows that arts participation promotes empathy, civic engagement and workforce readiness, which are especially valuable for young people facing systemic barriers.

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