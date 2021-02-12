La Jolla Playhouse Calls for Submissions for Sermon Challenge

Broadway On Demand is continuing to stream the La Jolla Playhouse digital Without Walls (WOW) series, featuring Alyce Smith Cooper and Shammy Dee's Spittin' Truth to Power While Light Leaping for the People, and is now calling for submissions to their Sermon Challenge.

Audiences and artists alike are invited to - using Shammy's music and Alyce's words - spit their own truth and join the project by creating their own version of the "Sermon" video using dance, spoken word, a paintbrush or whatever kind of interpretation they choose.

Submissions can be made, and more information can be found, at: https://lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital/light-leaping/sermon-challenge/

La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls (WOW) series offers an invitation to rethink theatre through intriguing and playful experiences. This world premiere brings world-class artists directly to you, fostering a connection with each other and allowing art to flourish. Called by TIME magazine, "bold, extreme theatre."

Spittin' Truth to Power While Light Leaping for the People is an intergenerational piece using images, music and storytelling styles reminiscent of the griot. Between fire and brimstone preaching, the intimate vulnerability of prayer, and the invitation to fellowship, renowned San Diego poet and Playhouse Leadership Council member Alyce Smith Cooper and acclaimed DJ and musician Shammy Dee are reaching to penetrate the hearts of the people. This three-part spoken verse will encompass the juxtaposition of past/present, yin/yang, male/female with the dream of transformations hoped for and imagined. It is both a personal moment and a collective piece - a springing forward into a leap of light.

The current Without Walls projects can be streamed now on Broadway on Demand at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/5HSxbUrVGQB4-la-jolla-playhouse-digital-wow-series