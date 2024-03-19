KING JAMES Extended for One Week at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe will present a one-week extension for King James. The play, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph (Broadway’s Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Off Broadway’s Guards at the Taj) and directed by Justin Emeka (Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Sweat and American Son), opened on March 14, 2024 and is now extended with performances through April 7. King James plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.



The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play. Shawn is Black and Matt is White, and they couldn’t be more different—except for their love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The friendship that develops between them, at turns contentious and compassionate, becomes something as enduring and profound as James’s legacy itself. Interwoven with moments of camaraderie, laughter, and poignancy, King James dives into the heart of basketball fandom and highlights the profound connections that sports can cultivate.

“I’m delighted that popular demand for this wonderful production is strong, and I’m pleased to give audiences more chances to see Rajiv Joseph’s beautifully written study of friendship, a subject that’s explored all too rarely on the stage,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The play is also about the way that sports transcend differences and bring people together regardless of their backgrounds. The brilliant and spectacular career of LeBron James and the gorgeous game of basketball hover in the background and give shape to this funny and touching story of two guys in Cleveland and the ups and downs of their lives. In the hands of the wonderful director Justin Emeka, making his Globe debut, King James is a memorable and completely beguiling evening of theatre.”



The cast for King James includes Joshua Echebiri as Shawn (The Old Globe’s Globe for All Tour production of Henry V, Off Broadway’s Partnership, Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”) and Caleb Foote as Matt (CBS’s “The Kids Are Alright,” San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Hand to God).



Understudying Matt and Shawn are Danny Adams (Off Broadway’s The Office: A Musical Parody, Ozark Actors Theatre’s Sunday in the Park with George) and Kevin Alicea-Minor (A Red Orchid Theatre’s Is God Is, The Old Globe’s The Two Gentlemen in Verona), respectively.



Also, joining Joseph and Emeka as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of King James are Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Abigail Hoke-Brady (Lighting Design), Lindsay Jones (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Sam Allen (Production Stage Manager).



King James will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances are now extended through April 7. Tickets for the extension are now available at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Ticket prices start at $33. Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.

Opening night post-show receptions for the cast and donors are held in Hattox Hall, located in the Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center. Financial support of The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities.