Junior Theatre Kicks Off Season with SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock the Musical will electrify the stage of the Casa del Prado Theatre October 25 through November 3, 2019. This is the first show of San Diego Junior Theatre's 72nd season, themed "Dance to Your Own Beat." For tickets and more information, visit this link.

Based on the hit movie, School of Rock is the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students' musical talents, he enlists them to form a rock group and conquer Battle of the Bands.

Written by Julian Fellowes with Lyrics by Glenn Slater, the new music for the show was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Junior Theatre's production will feature a live pit band as well as student musicians on stage-artfully switching between singing, dancing, playing, and acting, sometimes all at once!

"School of Rock is a high-energy, Olympic sport of a show! Our production blends rock music, crazy choreography, and the magic of theatre into a fun and heartfelt 2-hour production. The story reminds audiences what it means to relentlessly follow your dreams, and the power we have to encourage others to do the same," shares Wilfred Paloma, Director and Choreographer.

"I love this show because it lifts up the voices of our youth demonstrating the undeniable, collective strength and resilience of young people, and asks the audience what would happen "if only [we] would listen"? Come and experience this piece of theatre and bask in the artistic prowess of our Junior Theatre performers!"

School of Rock the Musical runs October 25 - November 3, 2019, with performances at 7pm on Fridays and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. November 1 is Rock n' Roll night - dress like the rock star you are and take home a fun prize!

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $14 - $16. Discounts are available for seniors, military and season subscribers. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

About San Diego Junior Theatre: Founded in 1948, San Diego Junior Theatre is the oldest youth theatre program in the country. Our mission is to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world.





