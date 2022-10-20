JINGLE TERRACE LIVE to Open at the Moonlight Amphitheatre This December

The City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre will produce a new event for the holiday season. "Jingle Terrace Live" will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. "Jingle Terrace Live" will replace "Jingle Terrace Park," a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. "Jingle Terrace Live" will bring all the lighting and display elements from "Jingle Terrace Park" into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight's technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheatre.

"As live and in-person events have returned, we felt it was the right time to reimagine Jingle Terrace Park. For Jingle Terrace Live, visitors will be able to walk around the amphitheatre, experience light installations, and enjoy the theatre, which will be beautifully illuminated. We'll have seasonal refreshments and lots of photo opportunities. There will be other holiday-themed activations throughout the amphitheatre which we'll announce closer to the event. Thanks to our sponsors, Jingle Terrace Live is fully underwritten, and admission will be free to 7 of our Jingle Terrace Live nights," stated Managing Director Mike Bradford.

Full details of the event will be available closer to December. Until then, the following details are announced:

Jingle Terrace Live Experience

December 7, 8, 14, 15, 16

5 pm - 9 pm

Free admission, no tickets are required

Visit the Moonlight Amphitheatre for a holiday light show installation, seasonal displays and refreshments, photo and selfie opportunities and other activities to be announced.

JTL Movie Night

"Elf"

Fri., December 9

Gates open at 5 pm

Movie is at 6:30 pm

Free admission and tickets are required

The popular holiday film "Elf," starring Will Farrell, will be shown on The Moonlight's big screen. Audiences are invited to come early to enjoy a holiday light show installation, displays, refreshments, photo and selfie opportunities, and other activities to be announced.

JTL Concert

"Merry & Bright"

Sat., December 10

Gates open at 5 pm

Concert is at 6:30 pm

Ticket price range: $17-$42

A visual and musical extravaganza will make the season bright when The Moonlight offers a festive concert of classic and contemporary holiday songs. A parade of Moonlight artists will sing their way through a holiday songbook, offering cozy comfort and musical joy. Plan to arrive early as the amphitheatre comes alive with a dazzling holiday light show, festive displays, seasonal refreshments, and other holiday treats to ring in the season. Artists to be announced.

JTL Movie Night

Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

Sat., December 17

Gates open at 5 pm

Movie is at 6:30 pm

Free admission and tickets are required

In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children's tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen). Come early to experience the Jingle Terrace Live Light Show, holiday refreshments, family activities, photo opportunities, and other surprises to be announced!

JTL Concert

A Doo Wop Christmas with the Doo Wop Project

Sun., December 18

Gates open at 5 pm

Concert at 6:30 pm

Ticket price range: $27-$52

The Doo Wop Project will get you into the holiday spirit! Hear old school holiday classics like The Drifters' 'White Christmas', The Temptations' 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer', Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' along with "Doowopified" contemporary hits like 'This Christmas' and 'Last Christmas'. Charl Brown, who starred as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in "Ragtime" this summer at The Moonlight, returns to sing as part of the Doo Wop Project. Plan to arrive early as the amphitheatre comes alive with a dazzling holiday light show, festive displays, seasonal refreshments, and other holiday treats to ring in the season. The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits "Jersey Boys," "Motown: The Musical" and "A Bronx Tale," The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-the greatest music in American pop and rock history. Starring Charl Brown, Dwayne Cooper, Russell Fischer, John Michael Dias, Dominic Nolfi and Sonny Paladino.

TICKETS

Except for "Jingle Terrace Live Experience" nights, tickets are required and will be available on Mon., October 24 at noon by visiting jingleterracelive.com or by calling VisTix at (760) 724-2110.

LOCATION

Moonlight Amphitheatre

1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

ABOUT THE MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE

The City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre is an 1800-person capacity state-of-the-art open-air theatre nestled on a hillside in Brengle Terrace Park. The Moonlight is home to Moonlight Stage Productions, the City's resident theatre company. Moonlight Stage Productions has received several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including "Best Resident Musical" for 2019's "West Side Story" and 2017's "In the Heights," Moonlight Stage Productions has been named "San Diego's #1 Outdoor Theatre" by readers of 'San Diego Magazine.' The Moonlight is also home to concerts as part of its Moonlight Presents presenting program and an indoor cabaret season at ClubM. Audiences attend from throughout San Diego, Southern Riverside, and Orange Counties, making the Moonlight a regional destination for entertainment year-round Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista and is produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which supports the programming at The Moonlight year-round in addition to offering youth education programs through Moonlight Youth Theatre.