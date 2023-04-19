JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May

What began in 1970 as a concept double album by two unknown names in musical theatre has today become a landmark rock opera sensation that has been experienced worldwide in various formats - albums, theatrical productions, arena shows, a film, and a live television production. "Jesus Christ Superstar," with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will launch the 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre from May 10-27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are priced $18-$63. To purchase by phone, call (760) 724-2110 or online at Click Here.



The project's journey to international success was far from easy. As unknown names in musical theatre, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber were unable to find a producer willing to stage their ambitious idea for a religious-themed rock opera. Eventually, the duo persuaded MCA records to let them record the score first. Using a full orchestra, and with an outstanding group of vocalists, they created a masterpiece that revolutionized the form of musical theatre. In 1970, Rice and Lloyd Webber released "Jesus Christ Superstar" as a concept double album. It became a massive global best-seller, topping the US Billboard Top LPs chart in both February and May 1971, as well as ranking at number one in the year-end chart. By 1983, the album had sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

Within a year of its chart success, stage productions of "Jesus Christ Superstar" began to appear all over the world, leading to record-breaking runs in the West End, a hit Hollywood film, Tony nominations, and Olivier Awards. Its influence and impact have not diminished since that original concept album: in 2018 the NBC live production of the show, starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles, resulted in Emmy Award wins for Rice and Lloyd Webber (thereby making them two of the 16 people in history to have won an Emmy®, a Grammy®, an Oscar® and a Tony®).

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."

The Moonlight Production

Steven Glaudini, Director

Jimmy Locust, Choreographer

Lyndon Pugeda, Music Director & Conductor

Richard Bermudez, Jesus

Brian Justin Crum, Judas

Monika Peña, Mary Magdalene

Jeffrey Rica, Pontius Pilate

Dallas McLaughlin, King Herod

Zane Camacho, Annas

Max DeLoach, Peter

E.Y. Washington, Simon

Rounding out the creative team: Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), Renetta Lloyd (Costume Designer), Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Brandon Boomizad (Sound Designer), Blake McCarty (Projection Design) Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Heather Megill (Costume Coordinator), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Melissa Bonilla (Stage Manager). Flying Effects by Vertigo.



The cast also includes Danielle Airey, Ernest Alvarez, Lacey Beegun, Jake Bradford, Josh Bradford, Zane Camacho, Brice Cloke, Wes Dameron, Johnny Fletcher, Salima Gangani, Jamaelya Hines, Jasmine January, Fisher Kaake, Andres Lagang, Colden Lamb, Zoë Marín-Larson, Jodi Marks, Sarah Morgan, Joy Newbegin, Greg Nicholas, Sandra Ochoa Rice, Trevor Rex, Jack Setran, Helen Tait, Samantha Tullie, Erin Vanderhyde, Eli Wood, and Jackson Wright.

Moonlight Stage Productions' 2023 season continues with "The Wedding Singer" (June 7-24), Disney's "Tarzan The Musical" (July 19-August 5), "42nd Street" (August 16-September 2), and "Saturday Night Fever" (September 13-30).

For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit Click Here.

CALENDAR INFORMATION

"Jesus Christ Superstar"

May 10-27, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for dining and picnicking. Table reservations on the Moonlight Patio are available for $5 per person and includes early entry at 6 p.m.

The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located at 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista.



TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are priced $18 - $63 with additional general lawn discounts for seniors, students, and the military.



FOOD AND PICNICKING

Bread and Cheese Eatery returns as The Moonlight's concessionaire. Audiences may reserve a table for $5 a person on the Moonlight Patio to enjoy items from the Bread and Cheese Eatery menu for an additional purchase. Audiences are also invited to bring their own picnic suppers and non-alcoholic beverages into the Amphitheatre. Outside alcohol is not permitted. A variety of wine and beers will be available for purchase from Bread and Cheese Eatery.

ABOUT THE MOONLIGHT & MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including "Best Resident Musical" for 2019's "West Side Story" and 2017's "In the Heights," Moonlight Stage Productions has been named "San Diego's #1 Outdoor Theatre" by readers of 'San Diego Magazine.' Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre in the 1800-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from throughout San Diego, Southern Riverside, and Orange Counties, making the Moonlight a regional destination for Broadway musical theatre. The Moonlight's summer season of Broadway musicals is produced in the picturesque Moonlight Amphitheatre and has been a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people since the theatre's founding by Kathy Brombacher in 1981. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing as dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. A state-of-the-art venue was revealed with a grand reopening in June 2009, including a modern stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM. Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista and is produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which supports the programming at The Moonlight year-round in addition to offering youth education programs through Moonlight Youth Theatre.