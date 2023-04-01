Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAP

"Working on VIETGONE, and being the lead helped me realize that I can lead something like a tv show, like "Quantum Leap."

Apr. 01, 2023  

The season 1 finale of "Quantum Leap" is this weekend, and before the audience finds out what happens with Ben and the team, lead actor Raymond Lee chats about taking on this series reboot, how he gets into character, and how doing theatre helped him prepare for this role.

Raymond Lee plays Ben, the lead in the new "Quantum Leap", which is more of an exploration and continuation of the original than starting over from scratch. As Ben, Lee plays both his main character and the characters of the people he leaps into each episode. Once he does, like in the original, he has to figure out why he is there and what he needs to do to help that person. Juggling two characters at once can be a challenge, plus there is the additional challenge of the fast pace of filming.

"Sometimes we have episodes coming down the pipeline that a lot of people are really excited about and usually, the costume department hears about it first because they have to start gathering together things.

So I'll hear in the makeup trailer, or while I'm in wardrobe, it's like, 'hey, episode six, you're going to play a flight attendant.'

I have it in my mind, but I have to be so present with what's going and filming on right then and there. So I can't think too much ahead. For me, it starts while I'm getting my wardrobe put on. While I'm picking out, oh, yeah, this pantsuit is right for the '80s and for a person in this place in their life.

We also play theme music, so if we're in the 50s, we'll play music from the 50s while we're getting dressed. So you just kind of have to trust yourself to whatever's happening."

Lee says that it's the terrific cast and crew that help him get into character so quickly for each new adventure.

"When you're there when you look at all the, you look at the set, and you look at everybody and their hair's made up, and they're wearing their period pieces. It doesn't take much, there's all the imaginative work it's done for you.

Hat's off to our casting department and everybody, our art department, set decoration, and everybody who puts it all together. Because now I'm just playing make-believe in another era, and it's very actually not that hard for me to get into that.

They're the unsung heroes of this show. Because we have to create a new world every week while they're striking the old world every week. It's an incredible amount of labor and they make it look easy.

I would love for them to get the recognition l that they deserve, it's miraculous what they do."

"Ben Song for the Defense" Episode 115 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tina D'Marco, Isaac Arellanes, Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Not all costume choices are as fun as others, like when Lee played a lawyer and run around in painful high heels all episode. But he says that even that became fun in its own character-informing way.

"Walking around in high heels, those were painful, the higher they go the more it hurts. It became its own bit, too, because that episode was so fast-paced and we wanted to show a window into the life of a public defender. They have case files on top of case files and it's impossible feet to do all of this.

It's just running around in those heels, it kind of became its own character choice. Yeah, again, the costume informs."

Raymond starred in Qui Nguyen's new play VIETGONE when it premiered at MYC in New York. He says that working on that play, which was an irreverent look at the playwright's parents' stories as Vietnam War refugees, was a multifaceted challenge. It demanded linguistic, mental, and physical dexterity, complex language, and even musical rap interludes.

"Working on VIETGONE, and being the lead helped me realize that I can lead something like a tv show, like this one."

You can watch "Quantum Leap" Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Photo Credit: "Quantum Leap at WonderCon -- Pictured: Raymond Lee -- (Photo by: David Yeh/NBC)



Interview with Mason Alexander Park, who plays Ian Wright, from the new 'Quantum Leap' to talk about theatre, playing this character, representation, and what the next dream career opportunity might be.
​​​​​​​Blindspot Collective, a San Diego-based theatre company, seeks applications of projects from local performing artists to participate in the Blindspot Co-Op, our inaugural artist residency. Selected projects will receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space to create, refine, or investigate new work. 
San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the hit musical Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical!  
“On a clear day,” is the opening and closing of NEAT by Charlene Woodard, as she recounts her coming of age in 1960s and 70s America and her relationship with her disabled aunt. A co-production of the Loud Fridge Theatre Group and Scripps Ranch Theatre, this play is beautifully performed and directed and is playing at Scrips Ranch Theatre through April 16th.

April 1, 2023

Interview with Mason Alexander Park, who plays Ian Wright, from the new 'Quantum Leap' to talk about theatre, playing this character, representation, and what the next dream career opportunity might be.
March 30, 2023

“On a clear day,” is the opening and closing of NEAT by Charlene Woodard, as she recounts her coming of age in 1960s and 70s America and her relationship with her disabled aunt. A co-production of the Loud Fridge Theatre Group and Scripps Ranch Theatre, this play is beautifully performed and directed and is playing at Scrips Ranch Theatre through April 16th.
March 28, 2023

The new musical adaption of THE OUTSIDERS at the La Jolla Playhouse brings all of the restless energy and the building tensions of the novel, written by S.E.Hinton to the stage with dynamic performances and choreography. Extended through April 9th  at the La Jolla Playhouse, see this show before it’s gone!
March 28, 2023

The Old Globe Theatre is going for the gold with their World Premier  THE XIXTH (The 19th).  The show is funny, and thought-provoking, and shows that sadly, the issues of protesting systematic racism and looking for freedom and equality are still as relevant now as it was then.  THE XIXTH is playing at  The  Old Globe through April 23rd.
March 20, 2023

It took 3 years and one pandemic, but Will Cooper’s world premiere satire gUnTOPIA has finally opened to audiences at The Roustabouts Theatre Co. The show is a dark comedy pondering what life and society could look like if gun ownership was universal, and not carrying a weapon was against the law.   gUnTOPIA is playing through April 2nd.
