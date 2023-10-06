Interview: Haley Dortch of LES MISERABLES at San Diego Civic Theatre

LES MISÉRABLES is an epic musical, in every sense of the word. Even in the details of the tour, this is an epic experience to prep and perform for every show. Haley Dortch, who plays Fantine lives this epic experience every show on tour, all while playing one of the most pivotal roles. Hayley talks about the process to bring Fantine to life, and how pivotal her costumes and hair are to her performance. LES MISÉRABLES is playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre until October 15th through Broadway San Diego.

As Fantine, Haley is proud to bring this character to life but is also aware that this iconic musical has some memorable moments provided by prior performers in her role. Undaunted by that Haley says that bringing the best possible performance is based on going back to the roots of the story, and bringing her unique performance perspective to the role.

This is such an iconic musical and it's been around for nearly 40 years and it’s such a crazy thought in there so many renditions of it. Everybody has their own expectation of what they want to see and for me, it's really just a matter of going back to the source material. It's really fortunate that it comes from a book because that gives you even more details to play with.

Being the person that I am and coming from my own unique experience brings its own different life to the character on its own as long as I keep my own approach to it and don't try to make it someone else's rendition.

Other factors that inform and impact her performance are the gorgeous costumes and wigs that she wears for the show. Haley says that the first act has so many quick changes for her character, that the audience is watching the character's literal deconstruction in real time through her costumes as well as her performance.

It’’s really funny because I start practically with every single costume that I have I start the top of the show with it on.

I have a lot of quick changes, so I have to layer all of my costumes at once and it’s it's just one by one slowly peeling these layers off. That alone changes movement because that's now 15 pounds worth of costume and then I'm wearing boots.

Along with the corset and the costume layers informing her physicality of the role, eagle-eyed audiences can also see Fantine’s history in her costumes and how that also reflects the character in all of her circumstances.

I think the way that they design these costumes is so beautiful and I find it so fascinating how our costume designer went back to the original source material of the book. Looking at the dock dress, it is supposed to be one of her old silk gowns.

Fontaine actually comes from nobility which also influences her costume; her dresses are more elegant and more expensive fabric, but at the point of life that we see her in in the show it's been stressed and torn. As the show goes on she's come a long way from that so even these fine things are kind of the only thing that she owns and it's fascinating.

Along with the costumes are Fantine’s wigs, a centerpiece of her character since her hair is literally the crowning glory that she sacrifices for her child. Balancing those pieces with her costumes means Haley is getting in all her cardio on stage running back and forth for quick changes.

l have two different wigs actually that they alternate in wash for me which is the very long beautiful curly wig and my nicknames for them are Beyonce and Sasha Fierce!

It’s so much hair and it's so heavy on my head but it’s such a beautiful element to adding to Fantine’s character even further. She sells her hair because it is so long and beautiful and when I do eventually sell my hair that wig changes only four seconds.

The magic the audiences on stage is only made because of the magic that is happening unseen behind the scenes during every show.

It was you know a challenge to figure that out at first and there were so many elements involved but eventually, we got there. Making the story happen for Fantine when it comes to costumes and wigs that it's just, it's a magic show backstage.

