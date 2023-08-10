Interview: Emcee Kannon Gowen Welcomes You to Wildsong Productions CABARET

Kannon Gowen and the entire cast of the Wildsong production of CABARET, welcome you to their production playing at the OB Playhouse through August 20th. Gowen, who plays the Emcee talks about the process of working on his character, the show with the cast, and the director’s approach that makes this production one you don’t want to miss.

Windsong Productions is a non-profit theatre company that is founded in the belief of inclusion and casting their shows in the best way to tell them while celebrating the unique talents of everyone in the show regardless of gender, orientation, or race. From THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to HEATHERS, the company isn’t afraid to tackle challenging or iconic pieces of theatre.

Kannon Gowen has performed with Wildsong for multiple shows, and he is extremely excited to be a part of this production of CABARET to stage with them. Along with approaching the show with the respect and reverence it is due not only as a classic musical but also for the story and themes it tackles, Gowen says that this tight-knit cast is being led by their Director Brooke Aliceon, in a collaborative and exciting way.

“Our Director Brooke Aliceon is Jewish and grew up hearing her family tell stories of relatives who were in the Holocaust, so it is a very important story to her, which she conveys with such grace. Our entire cast has been a tight-knit group from the first rehearsal and we all had multiple group discussions about Brooke’s vision for the show, in which we were in unanimous agreement that we feel this is how CABARET should be told. We were all so excited to create an immersive experience for the audience to help bring them into the story."

Gowen says that this approach not only allowed them to explore the story and themes in new ways but also meant that this cast was supportive and encouraging on and off stage from the start of the rehearsal process.

“From learning the choreography to blocking and character development, and group discussions about the importance of the story and vision for the show, it was all beautiful. As a cast, we have been able to bond, learn, and grow together, but also have really incredible discussions about how important this story is, especially now.”

Kannon has also enjoyed the challenge of taking on the Emcee role, one that is iconic but has many subversive and complex layers to it.

“I have always loved the role of the Emcee and the depth and complexity of the character, but I never felt I would be able to play it (mostly because I have spent the majority of my life in a bigger body). When I saw others play the Emcee, it was always typecast as a very petite, thin person and I did not fit that description. There is nothing wrong with this, I just never saw someone who looked like me represented in this role. I am eternally grateful to Brooke and Wildsong for giving me the opportunity to delve into this role, it has been the most challenging and rewarding role I have ever played.”

This also allows him to perform the song ‘If You Could See Her”, in the second act, but working with his Director Brooke, they have put their own twist on this number that he is excited for audiences to see.

“The Emcee dances with a girl in a monkey mask and sings about how the world wouldn’t judge him if they could only see her how he does. In our version, the Emcee stops the number to take a political stand against the rising ideologies in 1930s Berlin, and it is powerful. Our director, Brooke, took an approach to the end of the song that I have never seen done before and I feel it absolutely solidifies the story being told. The Emcee gets to start as an energetic enigma that welcomes the audience then slowly falls apart into a shell of his former façade. I feel this is one of those moments that you can see the mask start to fall, and I look forward to it every show.”

While the show has been popular in the last few years as it has many themes that still resonate today, Kannon hopes that audiences come to be entertained, and also leave talking about the themes and the heart of the production.

“As much as I hope the audience enjoys the singing, dancing, and acting, I hope that the audience leaves the theater talking about the historical events that occurred and how they relate to today. It is all too easy to look back on these major events and feel that it is far away, yet we are experiencing so many of these themes in today’s society. This story touches on so many different themes (antisemitism, queerness, women’s rights, and classism) and I hope the audience can relate to it in some way and listen to our call to action to make sure something like this never happens again. I am so honored to be a part of this cast and this show, and I hope anyone who comes to see CABARET feels the heart behind our production.”

How To Get Tickets

CABARET by Wildsong Productions is playing through August 20th at the OB Playhouse at 4944 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107. For ticket and showtime information go to https://wildsongproductions.showit.site/

Photo Credit: Kannon Gowne as the Emcee in CABARET, photo credit by Wildsong productions