Interview: Delia Mejia is a Princess of Her Own Making in THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES at Riot Productions

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Fairy tales have long been filled with princesses, witches, faithful wives, and mysterious children—but rarely have those characters been given the chance to tell their own stories. In "The Fairy Tale Monologues", Riot Productions shatters those familiar narratives, revealing the real women behind the legends as they navigate love, friendship, identity, grief, and the search for freedom. Written by Sarah Alida LeClair and expanded into a full-length musical following its award-winning 2026 San Diego International Fringe Festival premiere, the production follows a queer princess hiding a trail of bodies, a witch consumed by her own empathy, a faithful wife struggling with depression, and a child searching for the truth behind the stories they've been told. Together, their journeys transform familiar fairy tales into something funny, heartbreaking, and deeply human.

At the center of the story is Delia Mejia's Princess—a woman determined to escape the confines of the conventional "happily ever after." Mejia has been part of "The Fairy Tale Monologues" since its earliest development, collaborating with playwright Sarah Alida LeClair to shape the Princess into a complex heroine whose strength is matched by her vulnerability. As the musical has grown from workshop to Fringe hit to full-length production, so too has the character. We spoke with Mejia about creating a role from the ground up, challenging the classic damsel-in-distress trope, and why audiences may discover that fairy tales still have new stories left to tell.

How do you describe this show to someone, and what is your role in it?

Think storybook fairytales told honestly. The stories that we’ve all heard growing up, but with nuance, with intersectionality, heartbreak, pain, forgiveness, and TRUTH. I play the Princess.

You didn't just originate the Princess—you also helped develop "The Fairy Tale Monologues". How has the character evolved from the earliest workshops to this full-length production?

During the first table read of "The Fairy Tale Monologues", I already fell in love with The Princess. She was strong and rough around the edges and never helpless, but in the first version, she was also jaded from the start to the end. We never got to experience the princess living in joy and love, and I felt that was missing for the character to feel complete and to give the audience more ways to connect with her. Since then, she has become softer with love and much more tragic with loss.

When you're creating a role from the ground up, what kinds of conversations happen between you and playwright Sarah Alida LeClair? What has it been like returning to this role after the Fringe production?

We start by making sure the character is grounded in truth. Can we relate to the actions and intentions of these people? My answer is yes because so many of her desires and pains ring true to me. We also must consider the canon of the characters. If a character knows something to be true, they have to always act as though that is the truth. Until something challenges that.

One big difference from the Fringe version is how much we developed the platonic love between the Prince and the Princess and the romantic love between the Princess and her unseen stepsister. It's been so fun to explore all aspects of the range of emotions with which she is faced, and a delight to watch the characters become more complex.

At first glance, audiences may think they know exactly what kind of princess they're meeting. What misconceptions does this show intentionally challenge?

This show pushes back on the “damsel in distress” trope. Rather than waiting for her life to change, wishing on a shooting star, or wanting to be saved by a “true love's kiss” from a man, she takes matters into her own hands and fights for freedom. You may know the parts of the princess that she has allowed you to see, but trust, you don't know all that she is capable of.

What do you hope audiences are thinking and talking about on their way home after the show?

I hope that the audience will think about love in their own lives. All kinds of love: romantic, familial, and platonic. I hope they look at the love in their lives and find gratitude. I also hope that they challenge their own beliefs about what womanhood is supposed to look like.

Like the Princess she portrays, Delia Mejia has helped reshape a familiar story into something fearless, heartfelt, and entirely its own. "The Fairy Tale Monologues" reminds us that happily ever after isn't a destination—it's the freedom to write your own ending.

How To Get Tickets

"The Fairy Tale Monologues" by Riot Productions is playing at 7:30 p.m. July 31, Aug. 1, 7 and 8, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9, at Moxie Theatre, 6669 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. For ticket and showtime information, go to riotproductions.art

Photo Credit: Riot Productions

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