I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to Open at Kit Carson Amphitheatre

Patio Playhouse will welcome audiences for a rip-roaring good time under the open sky with its newest production I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, opening at Kit Carson Amphitheatre on August 27. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Jimmy Roberts, is lighthearted, uproarious, and tender at alternating moments, chronicling the ups and downs of relationships through the comedic talents of its cast of four.

This musical, which originally opened in 1996 and was the second longest running Off-Broadway musical, takes audiences on an adventure from first dates to marriage and babies to finding your way after loss; in fact, each actor explores over a dozen different characters in the revue-style production from beginning to end. The ensemble cast features four Patio favorites: Cassiopeia Guthrie (Woman 1), David Guthrie (Man 1), Amy Throckmorton (Woman 2), and Brandon Throckmorton (Man 2), with the Guthries reprising their roles from Patio Playhouse's 2014 rendition. Audiences shouldn't expect the same show, however; the musical was rewritten in 2017 to include some updated scenes and songs. That said, at its core, it's still exactly what it needs to be: something sweet and funny for grown-ups to enjoy on an evening off.

I Love You,You're Perfect, Now Change director Kristen Fogle reminisced on the importance of a show like this one for audiences experiencing their first theatre since the pandemic: "I just want people to lose themselves for a second, to have a much needed mental break from everything going on personally, politically, societally. I want people to have fun together because it's been a while since we've all been in a setting like this. There's a fun, exciting energy to live theater that can be really entertaining and even therapeutic."

Patio Plays in the Park is proud to be partnering with BIPOC Support Foundation all summer with a goal of bringing awareness to their programs. BIPOC Support Foundation, a 501(c)(3) based out of San Diego County, is committed to empowering the lives and communities of Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color by providing resources, education, mentorship, and economic support. Their programs include Diving Deep, a book club series advancing decolonized educational resources, a Backpack Initiative, providing backpacks (filled with school supplies, literary items, and community resources) to underserved communities, and Women+s Work, a program aiming to promote BIPOC women+ so that they may show their strength, embrace their potential, and thrive beyond socio-political constructs. BIPOC Support Foundation can be found online at https://www.bipocsupportfoundation.org/ and on social media.

Tickets: Performances of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will begin on Friday, August 27th and continue through September 11th. Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm and all shows will be presented at Kit Carson Amphitheater, located at 100 Amphitheater Drive in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Kristen Fogle. Produced by Ali Flores. Music Direction by Jerrica Ignacio. Produced by Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.