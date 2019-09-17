Hershey Felder As Monsieur Chopin Breaks San Diego REP Revenue Record

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today that Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin, currently held over until October 6th, set a new revenue record for The Lyceum Space Theatre. The production beats out The REP's Lyceum Space's two previous revenue record holders, Outside Mullingar (2016) and Three Penney Opera (2009). Hershey Felder also holds the house record with his production of Beethoven (2019), which beat out the previous record holder, his production of Our Great Tchaikovsky (2017).

"We're proud to have Hershey Felder back at The REP for another hit show," says Managing Director Larry Alldredge. "San Diegans clearly love Hershey Felder."

Tickets to all performances of Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin are on sale now, with many shows sold out. Tickets range from $35.00 to $109.00 and are available for purchase in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Prices subject to change.



The story begins at Fryderyk Chopin's salon in Paris where Monsieur Chopin will teach a piano lesson that actually took place in March 1848, just days after the February 1848 revolution. As the piano lesson unfolds, he reveals secrets about the art of the piano and composition, as well as secrets about himself. As he did with last season's record-breaking Beethoven, Hershey Felder has created an updated Monsieur Chopin, delving deep into the music and psyche of the man, considered by his contemporaries, and now by history, as the true "Poet of the Piano." The show features some of the composer's most famous Waltzes, Nocturnes, Polonaises, Mazurkas and more.





