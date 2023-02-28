Heartbeat Of Mexico Festival Call For Artists

Mark your calendar for Musco Center for the Arts' Heartbeat of Mexico at Chapman University in Orange, CA. The community-wide celebration of Mexican culture - from music and dance to arts, crafts, and food - returns for its seventh year on Sunday, June 4, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on the grassy Aitken Arts Plaza in front of Musco Center for the Arts.

The Heartbeat of Mexico Festival, presented by Musco Center in association with Chapman University's Latinx Staff & Faculty Forum, will again welcome thousands of Southern Californians of all cultures to the Chapman campus for a celebration of Mexican culture, tradition, and family. Heartbeat of Mexico is a way for community members of all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico's rich history, music, and art. Sunday's outdoor multi-stage festival allows families to spend a free afternoon together against a backdrop of rich culture and cultural diversity.

Call for Artist Submissions - Any individual artists, organizations, or groups - whether they performed previously or want to participate for the first time - may apply for consideration to perform by applying by Friday, March 17. The application is available at https://bit.ly/HeartbeatofMexicoApplication2023.

Eligible performers for the outdoor festival include musicians, dancers, spoken word artists, comedians, and other acts.

As this is a culturally-specific festival, preference will be given to applicants whose programs are rooted in traditional and/or contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American performing arts and entertainment. Performers and performance groups should engage and entertain a broad spectrum of festival-goers while ensuring content is appropriate for family audiences and will go with or complement the theme of the event.

Compensation for acts composed of adults who perform material suitable for family audiences will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Compensation begins at $100 and may increase based on your proposed price, performance fee history, and other factors. Student performers and youth acts will not be compensated.

Acts by children, for children, will also be considered. This includes choirs, dance troupes, music ensembles, etc. Acts composed of children will not be compensated.

For more information on the large, free outdoor community festival and the headling artists for the two indoor festival concerts on June 2 and 3 (announced in March), visit muscocenter.org.