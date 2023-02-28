Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Heartbeat Of Mexico Festival Call For Artists

The festival returns on June 4.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Heartbeat Of Mexico Festival Call For Artists

Mark your calendar for Musco Center for the Arts' Heartbeat of Mexico at Chapman University in Orange, CA. The community-wide celebration of Mexican culture - from music and dance to arts, crafts, and food - returns for its seventh year on Sunday, June 4, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on the grassy Aitken Arts Plaza in front of Musco Center for the Arts.

The Heartbeat of Mexico Festival, presented by Musco Center in association with Chapman University's Latinx Staff & Faculty Forum, will again welcome thousands of Southern Californians of all cultures to the Chapman campus for a celebration of Mexican culture, tradition, and family. Heartbeat of Mexico is a way for community members of all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico's rich history, music, and art. Sunday's outdoor multi-stage festival allows families to spend a free afternoon together against a backdrop of rich culture and cultural diversity.

Call for Artist Submissions - Any individual artists, organizations, or groups - whether they performed previously or want to participate for the first time - may apply for consideration to perform by applying by Friday, March 17. The application is available at https://bit.ly/HeartbeatofMexicoApplication2023.

Eligible performers for the outdoor festival include musicians, dancers, spoken word artists, comedians, and other acts.

As this is a culturally-specific festival, preference will be given to applicants whose programs are rooted in traditional and/or contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American performing arts and entertainment. Performers and performance groups should engage and entertain a broad spectrum of festival-goers while ensuring content is appropriate for family audiences and will go with or complement the theme of the event.

Compensation for acts composed of adults who perform material suitable for family audiences will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Compensation begins at $100 and may increase based on your proposed price, performance fee history, and other factors. Student performers and youth acts will not be compensated.

Acts by children, for children, will also be considered. This includes choirs, dance troupes, music ensembles, etc. Acts composed of children will not be compensated.

For more information on the large, free outdoor community festival and the headling artists for the two indoor festival concerts on June 2 and 3 (announced in March), visit muscocenter.org.



GOOD PEOPLE, WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW And More Announced for Oceanside Theatre Company 202 Photo
GOOD PEOPLE, WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW And More Announced for Oceanside Theatre Company 2023 Subscription Season
A musical farce full of miscreants. A heartwarming dramedy exploring hard choices. Trills, thrills, and romance. A hilarious holiday experience. Oceanside Theatre Company's 2023 season offers a chance to smile and laugh over life's absurdities, hardships, horrors, and traditions with a splash of comedy in every show.
Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Fourth Collaboration At Scripps Ranch Theatre: LUCKY S Photo
Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Fourth Collaboration At Scripps Ranch Theatre: LUCKY STIFF
Lucky Stiff is a frolicking musical romcom full of hilarious hijinx in which English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon agrees to take his dead uncle's corpse on vacation to Monte Carlo in hopes of winning his inheritance - which it turns out was embezzled from his uncle's girlfriend's husband. The musical farce, written by the Tony-award-winning writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and directed by Moonlight Theatre founder Kathy Brombacher, offers audiences a wonderful sense of escapism.
Maraya Performing Arts Presents Disneys MOANA JR. THE MUSICAL Photo
Maraya Performing Arts Presents Disney's MOANA JR. THE MUSICAL
​​​​​​​KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy is being transformed into a show site for this spectacular performance of Moana Jr. This heartwarming and empowering story of Pacific Islanders and self-discovery is being brought to life by Maraya Performing Arts and a creative team of Filipino-American artists. The show opens March the 4th and closes on the 13th.
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WTH GEORGE at CCAE Theatricals is not to be missed Photo
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WTH GEORGE at CCAE Theatricals is not to be missed
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE may be a beloved musical,  but it isn’t staged that often- it requires an excellent cast to perform a show based on a classic painting by George Seurat, with the complicated but gorgeous Sondheim music to perform in order to make it great.  Luckily, this show by CCAE Thearicals is stunningly good, from vocals to musicians, and scenery it is a show you do not want to miss.   SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE is playing through March 5th.

More Hot Stories For You


GOOD PEOPLE, WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW And More Announced for Oceanside Theatre Company 2023 Subscription SeasonGOOD PEOPLE, WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW And More Announced for Oceanside Theatre Company 2023 Subscription Season
February 27, 2023

A musical farce full of miscreants. A heartwarming dramedy exploring hard choices. Trills, thrills, and romance. A hilarious holiday experience. Oceanside Theatre Company's 2023 season offers a chance to smile and laugh over life's absurdities, hardships, horrors, and traditions with a splash of comedy in every show.
Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Fourth Collaboaration At Scripps Ranch Theatre: LUCKY STIFFOceanside Theatre Company Announces Fourth Collaboaration At Scripps Ranch Theatre: LUCKY STIFF
February 27, 2023

Lucky Stiff is a frolicking musical romcom full of hilarious hijinx in which English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon agrees to take his dead uncle's corpse on vacation to Monte Carlo in hopes of winning his inheritance - which it turns out was embezzled from his uncle's girlfriend's husband. The musical farce, written by the Tony-award-winning writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and directed by Moonlight Theatre founder Kathy Brombacher, offers audiences a wonderful sense of escapism.
Cygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of NOËL COWARD'S PRESENT LAUGHTERCygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of NOËL COWARD'S PRESENT LAUGHTER
February 24, 2023

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Noël Coward's Present Laughter. This classic comedy is directed by Rosina Reynolds and runs March 29 - April 29 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. 
Maraya Performing Arts Presents Disney's MOANA JR. THE MUSICALMaraya Performing Arts Presents Disney's MOANA JR. THE MUSICAL
February 24, 2023

​​​​​​​KIPP Adelante Preparatory Academy is being transformed into a show site for this spectacular performance of Moana Jr. This heartwarming and empowering story of Pacific Islanders and self-discovery is being brought to life by Maraya Performing Arts and a creative team of Filipino-American artists. The show opens March the 4th and closes on the 13th.
THE ROOMMATE Presented By New Village Arts This AprilTHE ROOMMATE Presented By New Village Arts This April
February 22, 2023

New Village Arts, North County's cultural hub, announces the San Diego Premiere of THE ROOMMATE by Jen Silverman. This new dark comedy about self-discovery and new beginnings will be directed by longtime NVA collaborator Samantha Ginn, and will star Milena (Sellers) Phillips and Kim Strassburger. 
share