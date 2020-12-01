HERSHEY FELDER: TCHAIKOVSKY To Be Streamed Live From Florence, Italy

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details of Hershey Felder: Tchaikovsky, streamed live from Florence, Italy.

Based on Our Great Tchaikovsky which was performed at The REP in 2017, acclaimed performer Hershey Felder will present his newly updated one-man show streamed live filmed on location where Tchaikovsky actually lived and worked in Florence. As a special holiday treat, the live performance will take place on Sunday, December 20 at 5 PM PDT. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at sdrep.org or 619.544.1000.

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is Russia's most famous composer and one of the greatest composers of all time. From his beautiful lilting melodies for the ballets Romeo and Juliet, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker; to the eternally popular and celebratory 1812 Overture and Marche Slav; to the question of his final enigma, the Symphony no. 6, Pathétique. Based on the original Our Great Tchaikovsky, and featuring an extended focus on The Nutcracker (in honor of Christmas) as well as Tchaikovsky's life in Florence.

The Live from Florence production Tchaikovsky is directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay. Production Design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound Design Production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research is by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair are by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction is directed by Pierre Gerbe.

For tickets and more information on how to view Hershey Felder: Tchaikovsky - Live from Florence, visit sdrep.org.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You