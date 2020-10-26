HERSHEY FELDER: A PARIS LOVE STORY to be Streamed Live from Florence, Italy

The production will be streamed live on November 22 at 5 PM Pacific.

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details for Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story, live from Florence. The production, featuring the music of Claude Debussy, written and performed by Hershey Felder and based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay, will be streamed live on November 22 at 5 PM Pacific. San Diego REP audiences are being offered access to exclusive content in addition to the live stream, including live talkbacks, exclusive video, and more. Details and prices are available at sdrep.org.

For decades, Felder's "Great Composer Series" has celebrated the brilliance of Beethoven, Berlin, Tchaikovsky and more. San Diego REP invites audiences on piano virtuoso Hershey Felder's personal journey, while also exploring the life and music of Impressionist composer, Claude Debussy. Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story brings to life a visionary who proclaimed nature his religion, creating music of ravishing beauty, color and compassion, from the sweeping "La Mer" to the evocative "Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune" and the mystical "Clair de lune."

Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story features production design by Hershey Felder, direction for the screen by Stefano DeCarli, costumes and hair by Isabelle Gerbe, David Beccheri serving as Director of Photography, production coordination and sound design by Erik Carstensen, research and broadcasting by Meghan Maiya, M.A., and Annette Nixon serving as Director of IT. The live stream is based on the original production produced by Samantha F. Voxakis.

Tickets are now on sale at sdrep.org. Patrons can access the live stream and an additional week of viewing for $55. In addition to the live stream and week of viewing, San Diego REP patrons are being offered an exclusive package of extra content, including: 1-hour live talkbacks with Hershey Felder following any of 4 airings of A Paris Love Story (live on 11/22, repeat airings on 11/23, 11/24, and 11/25); the exclusive video "Music and Cooking: Parisian Delicacies loved by Claude Debussy," featuring internationally renowned Chef Jeff Thickman and Hershey Felder, available for viewing from November 16 through November 29; and San Diego REP exclusive discounts on future Live From Florence productions. The exclusive package is available for purchase for $180 at sdrep.org.

