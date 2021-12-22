HEISENBERG Announced At Scripps Ranch Theatre January 14-30

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens Season 42 with HEISENBERG by Simon Stephens, directed by Charles Peters. The production runs January 14-30 on the campus of Alliant International University.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a preview performance on January 14th, and Press Opening on Saturday, January 15th. Patrons can purchase Season and Individual Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services Manager, Lana Cross, at 858-395-0573.

Director, Charles Peters shared "I am overjoyed to return to live theater to share such a simple and unique love story told by two brilliant actors. Heisenberg is pure theater magic."

Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game.

Heisenberg is a life-affirming mating dance between two people who are so utterly dissimilar that of course they are made for each other. It is a probing work that considers the multiplicity of alternatives that could shape our lives at every moment.



Tony Award winning playwright Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) presents a refreshing look into just how unpredictable life can be. (adult language)

Alongside many theatres in San Diego, and following the lead of theatres on Broadway, Scripps Ranch Theatre has implemented a vaccination policy to welcome our audience back.

• All patrons, including children, attending Scripps Ranch Theatre performances must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours.

• All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.

To learn more, visit www.scrippsranchtheatre.org.