HAMILTON on Disney Plus Isn't the Only Theatre to Celebrate This Weekend!

From intimate concerts, roundtable discussions, and everything in between there is so much theatre to enjoy this holiday weekend - and not all of it has to do with that Broadway behemoth called HAMILTON!

Things to watch all weekend:

HAMILTON

If you've seen any media in the days running up to this week then you probably know that HAMILTON premiers this weekend on Disney Plus. Filmed in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with all of the original principal cast members including all three Tony Award Winners from the show, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a year (there are many theatrical and musical options to watch on this service to enjoy as well). www.disneyplus.com

Leslie Odom Jr. in Concert at Lincoln Center

If you can't get enough of him as Burr then you can enjoy this hour-long concert recorded in 2017. You can watch it for free on PBS Website

The Undefeated Presents: HAMILTON in-depth with Kelley L. Carter

This presentation is a roundtable discussion with the director and principal cast of HAMILTON discussing their work on the movie of HAMILTON, and their individual work as performers, artists, and activists. The Undefeated explores the intersections of race and culture, making this discussion ll the more relevant to our current times. You can watch this discussion starting July 3rd for free at https://theundefeated.com/

The National Theatre: LES BLANCS

London's' National Theatre presents Lorraine Hansberry's final play LES BLANCS, in this filmed 2016 production. This is a drama that explores imperialism, racism, identity, and more in a play set in the fading days of British African colonialism from the perspective of one family. This can be watched for free through Thursday, July 9th on the National Theatres youtube channel.

Friday, July 3rd

New Match Collective: Boozin With The Bard

Friday, July 3rd at 7:30pm kick off the holiday weekend with some drinks, trivia, and performance of ROMEO AND JULIET that starts serious and gets increasingly silly the more drinks the performers have consumed. Drinks are consumed and all the proceeds will be donated to provide humanitarian efforts to provide healthcare to Palestinian communities. Watch on their Instagram Live at @NewMatchcollective

Saturday, July 4th

PBS: A CAPITOL FOURTH

While the pandemic means there won't be a live performance of the Independence Day Concert that usually happens on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, it doesn't mean that we will be deprived of some of our favorite Broadway performers performing for Independence day. This year the artists, including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Vanessa Williams, Reneefleming, and more, have pre-recorded their performance from their home because as we know - the show must go on! Watch it for free at 8pm ET/PT on your local PBS Channel

Happy Holiday weekend!

