GIVING SEASON By Write Out Loud To Feature Stories Of Generosity

Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience continues their 17th Season of Story Concerts with GIVING SEASON, their Annual Holiday Program on Monday, December 18th at the Old Town Theatre. Curtain is at 7:00 pm. 

Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry.. https://writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/season-17.

Performers for this holiday concert will include Monique Gaffney, Steven Lone, Paul Maley, Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared  "Everything in the world right now is so chaotic, and personally it has been the most  difficult year of my life. As we enter the Holiday Season, it feels really important to share stories that reflect joy and hope for all of us. Giving Season - our annual Holiday program, celebrates the importance of generosity. We welcome the opportunity each year to stop amidst the bustle of the holidays to remember what an impact giving to others can make. Whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or just the New Year, there will be a wonderful story for you. And we might just have a special holiday guest….."

 

Stories to Include

Christmas Story by John Henry Faulk

Stubby Pringle's Christmas by Jack Schaefer 

My First Christmas Tree by Hamlin Garland

Letter on the Wind, A Chanukah Tale by Sarah Marwill Lamstein 

A Defender of the Faith by Paul Laurence Dunbar  

 

Tickets for GIVING SEASON are $25. There are discounts for seniors, military ($22) and students ($5). Purchase tickets on-line at Click Here or by calling 619-944-8953.


Recommended For You