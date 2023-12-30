Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023

If you are still making your New Year’s resolutions, may I add supporting the local theatres to your resolution list? 

Dec. 30, 2023

The new year is almost upon us and so it seems this is the best time to reflect on some of the theatrical experiences over 2023 that made a lasting impact.

San Diego has an extraordinary depth of theatres offering a variety of performances and perspectives, so if you are still making your New Year’s resolutions, may I add supporting the local theatres to your resolution list? 

The list below still stands out to me at the end of 2023, though by no means are the only pieces that were excellent this year.

DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 

Playwright and performer Sara Porkalob was extraordinary in this one-woman semi-biographical show was an emotional and engaging show from start to finish.  The second piece in her trilogy of shows her Filipino family matriarchs, DRAGON MAMA  follows Maria from a girl to a young mother, from Hawaii to Alaska as she navigates her life and love.   Filled with many different characters, Porkalob’s performance was fluid, with every character clearly defined, and captivating.  Plus, there was an amazing 90’s soundtrack. https://www.diversionary.org
 

GOD OF CARNAGE  (Courtesy of Daren Scott)

GOD OF CARNAGE - Backyard Renaissance 

GOD OF CARNAGE can be a difficult show, full of difficult people and if not done correctly can make the audience wonder why they should care about any of them.  But with an excellent performance by the cast (Francis Gercke, Keiko Green, Jessica John, MJ Seiber) and direction by Rob Lutfy this dark comedy was funny, biting, and oh-so entertaining.  

(I must  admit, I was torn between this show and AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, another excellent Backyard Renaissance production this year.) https://backyardrenaissance.com


 

KAGITINGAN - Blindspot Collective

KAGITINGAN - Blindspot Collective

This show was a poignant combination of documentary research, music, dance, and performance to tell the story of Filipino WWII veterans interviewed in California and Hawai’i in the United States and Pangasinan and Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. Inspired by the doctoral research of Dr. Jimiliz Valiente-Neighbours this fusion produced a beautiful experience giving audiences insight into a part of World War II they may not have been taught in schools. https://www.blindspotcollective.org/ 


 

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR   (Courtesy of Rich Soublet II)

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR  - The Old Globe

Not only was it a fun and frothy summer treat seeing Tom McGowan’s Falstaff outsmarted by the clever duo of Angela Pierce and  Ruibo Qian, but those costumes by Lex Liang and that scenic design by Diggle were so perfect and striking I still think about them.  Delightful!  (Also, if you like smart, capable, and funny women characters check our Ruibo in “Our Flag Means Death” as pirate queen Zheng Yi Sa)  www.theoldglobe.org 

RIPPED & NEAT - Loud Fridge Group

In the end, I could not just pick one, both of these shows and performances were standouts for me.  

Marcel Ferrin and Amira Temple in RIPPED (Courtesy of Brittany Carillo)

RIPPED, by Rachel Bublitz was a compelling look at sexual assault, and how that experience is processed by everyone.  Filled with nuanced performances by the cast Amira Temple, Marcel  Ferrin, and Devin Wade, and excellent direction by Kate Rose Reynolds and John Wells III this show made an impression in January of 2023 that was not easily forgotten.

Kandace Crystal in NEAT (Photographer: Ken Jacques)

NEAT, by Charlayne Woodard was performed by Kandace Crystal, with some duet dance moments by Nicole Diaz-Pellot, and directed by Claire Simba, this show was an intimate story coming of age story, growing up with a disabled aunt in turbulent times, this show was a tribute to those who teach you to be yourself and live and love your life. 

https://www.loudfridge.com/ripped


 

 BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA. Photo credit Moxie Theatre.

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - MOXIE Theatre 

This play about a father and daughter’s ever-evolving relationship, as told through their interactions looking at birds in the backyard was deceptively simple in premise and difficult in execution.  Mike Sears and Farah Dinga were lovely and layered, and supported by the equally impactful scenic design by Robin Sanford Roberts, Lighting design by Joshua Heming, and the sound design by Matt Lescault-Wood.  Everything came together for a beautifully delicate and immersive experience. https://www.moxietheatre.com

 

THE OUTSIDERS  (Courtesy of Rich Soublet II)

THE OUTSIDERS - La Jolla Playhouse 

This new musical (opening on Broadway March 13, 2024) takes the famous book and movie of the same name and adapts it for the stage.  There is some beautiful music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, the song “Great Expectations” is simply gorgeous, and the set design by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian built scenes with playground equipment, cars, and ramshackle homes mirroring the treacherous time between childhood and adulthood, while the lighting by Isabella Byrd played with the wooden beams, the glass, and the water to complete the picture.  While the story (that I saw), like its characters still had some growing pains, the show had some excellent performances and some truly spectacular choreography moments, including an unforgettable rumble in the rain, by choreographers Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman. https://lajollaplayhouse.org

Many other theatrical moments in 2023 were excellent, but I look forward to 2024 with excitement about what the theatre community of San Diego will bring in the year to come!

