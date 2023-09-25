FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Comes to Playful People Productions Next Month

Playful People Productions presents Footloose, the Musical, created from the original 1984 movie plus new songs, directed and choreographed by the T (T Saffold). Footloose, the Musical, featuring mixed casts of teens and adults and a 5-piece band live on stage, performs at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose Oct. 27—Nov. 5, 2023. For tickets ($30) or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265895®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playfulpeople.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (408) 878-5362.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Director The T (also known as T Saffold) is a teaching artist with experience working as an actor, director, dramaturg, lyricist, and educator with over a dozen Bay Area and international theater companies, including organizations in New York and Hungary. He was recently seen as Donkey in Playful People Productions' Shrek the Musical (Family Cast) and taught a Masterclass in Musical Theater Dance last July.

Lysander Abadia, who directed Playful People Productions' last production of Starmites, is assisting on Footloose, the Musical with directing, choreography, costumes, and props. Abadia is a Bay Area theater artist who recently choreographed Kinky Boots at City Lights Theater in San Jose.

Footloose, the Musical opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 22, 1998 and ran for 709 performances until July 2, 2000. It was directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography by AC Ciulla. The music is by Tom Snow (among others), the lyrics by Dean Pitchford (with additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins), and the book by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. Footloose, the Musical was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score; two Outer Critics Circle Awards; and a Drama League Award. The wardrobe is on display at the Costume World Broadway Collection in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together.