FNGRS CRSSD Reveals PROPER NYE/NYD Lineup Featuring Chris Lake, ZHU, Diplo, and More

FNGRS CRSSD has announced the phase one lineup for PROPER NYE/NYD, its acclaimed two-day, multi-stage event returning to San Diego's Petco Park this December 31 and January 1.

PROPER has quickly become Southern California's ultimate New Year's Eve destination, bringing world-class talent from around the world to the sprawling Petco Park footprint amidst San Diego's convenient city center. The show follows its sold out debut last year and the sold out Fall edition of FNGRS CRSSD's flagship CRSSD Festival this September.

With a final lineup that will boast over 50 names, phase one kicks off with Black Book Records label boss Chris Lake and the pioneering TESTPILOT alter-ego of deadmau5 alongside Grammy-nominated electronic producer and singer ZHU, Higher Ground and Mad Decent superproducer Diplo, triple-platinum UK duo CamelPhat, and the masked German project Claptone.

Attendees can also look forward to performances from chart topping North London duo Gorgon City, Aussie favorite Sonny Fodera, Late Checkout icon Chris Lorenzo, the hit making English export Duke Dumont, and beloved UK duo Eli & Fur.

House heads will find no shortage of favorites on the PROPER lineup, with acts like groove-driven duo Walker & Royce, Sydney's triple platinum tastemaker Hayden James, global sensation Layla Benitez, and Hellbent Records head Cloonee on the bill. Fans can also expect four to the floor rhythms from multi-platinum Latin House star HUGEL, tech house standouts Biscits and Kyle Watson, melodic house producer Franky Wah, and Chicago's underground riser Azzecca.

PROPER's techno curation holds star-studded representation from the likes of Berlin production duo Pan-Pot, German Afterlife standout Chris Avantgarde, breakout rave sensation Rebūke, and emerging melodic techno act Massano.

PROPER takes place on the field at Petco Park with stage activations throughout the surrounding property. Petco Park is one of Southern California's most iconic venues, offering electronic music fans unobstructed views of downtown San Diego in the heart of the city. It's the ideal location for a New Year's Eve gathering soundtracked by the present and future stars of the genre.

PROPER is presented by FNGRS CRSSD, the team behind the flagship CRSSD Festival. The event will cap off a strong year from the brand, which has delivered successful Spring and Fall editions of CRSSD, the summer debut of the alternative and indie flavored Bleached Fest, and a slew of other standalone shows in the market.

Alumni presale will begin on Thursday, 8/17 at 12PM PST and is available to all purchasers from CRSSD Spring or CRSSD Fall 2023, PROPER NYE 2022/23, and the FNGRS CRSSD Petco Park 2022/23 shows. SMS Community presale will begin on Friday, 8/18 at 12PM PST and general public on-sale for GA and VIP tickets will begin on Friday, 8/18 at 2PM PST.

Fans can text "PROPERNYE" to (855) 912-1457 to receive SMS Community presale access. PROPER NYE/NYD is a 21+ festival.

FNGRS CRSSD has also announced the initial details for its brand new PROPER Las Vegas edition, taking place December 30th + December 31st at AREA15. The 21+ event will feature four stages with the lineup (expect the San Diego lineup + more) and additional details to be announced next week.