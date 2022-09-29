FNGRS CRSSD Announces Lineup For Debut Edition Of PROPER NYE

FNGRS CRSSD has announced the lineup for its newest event PROPER NYE, a two-day, three stage event set to ring in the new year in San Diego.

On the heels of a sold out Fall edition of CRSSD Festival this past weekend, PROPER NYE brings over 20 of electronic music's biggest and most in-demand names to Gallagher Square and the field at Petco Park for a dual New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebration.

The event will deliver the same forward-thinking, top tier house and techno curation the FNGRS CRSSD brand is known for.

PROPER NYE's lineup is stacked with house music heavyweights, led by Grammy-nominated UK hitmaker and Black Book Records label boss Chris Lake, larger than life personality and Australian hitmaker FISHER, and floor-filling tech house sensation John Summit. The bill continues with fan-favorites such as melodic and progressive house star Lane 8, South African melodic house producer Nora En Pure, a hybrid set from playful genre-defying production duo Sofi Tukker, and groove-driven heavy hitter Dombresky, while pioneering electronic producer Kaskade will bring his renowned Redux set to the PROPER stage.

FNGRS CRSSD stands as a west-coast beacon for world-class talent and continues this legacy by hosting modern UK house favorite Hot Since 82, Hot Creations label boss Jamie Jones, revered German producer Loco Dice, and Utrecht based production duo Tinlicker at PROPER NYE. Additional highlights include the darker techno alias of Oliver Heldens aka HI-LO, Grammy-nominated UK producer Mark Knight, progressive house stalwart Cristoph, emergent Spanish producer Wade, popular UK house and techno exports Eli Brown and Will Clarke, Amsterdam natives Colyn and Mau P, a back to back set from Anabel Englund and Mary Droppinz, and Korean-American DJ and producer SOHMI.

The venue of Petco Park remains one of Southern California's most idyllic venues, offering electronic music fans unobstructed views of Downtown San Diego and grassy, spacious lawns in the heart of the city.

PROPER NYE is presented by FNGRS CRSSD, the team behind the groundbreaking CRSSD Festival. The event will cap off another massive year from FNGRS CRSSD, who have delivered successful Spring and Fall editions of their flagship CRSSD Festival, their summer DAY.MVS XL festival, a NGHT.MVS in the Park hosted 'Carl Cox Invites', and a slew of other standalone shows in the market.

GA and VIP ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 7. Pre-Sale for Alumni + SMS Community will begin at 10AM PST and is available to all purchasers from CRSSD Waterfront and Petco Park events in 2022 including Opening Day, DAY.MVS XL, CRSSD Spring and Fall 2022, DAY.MVS In The Park, and NGHT.MVS. General public on-sale will begin at 1PM PST. GA tickets will also have a layaway option available.

PROPER NYE Lineup (A-Z):

Anabel Englund b2b Mary Droppinz

Azzecca

Chris Lake

Colyn

Cristoph

Dombresky

Eli Brown

FISHER

HI-LO

Hot Since 82

Jamie Jones

John Summit

Kaskade (Redux)

Lane 8

Loco Dice

Mark Knight

Mau P

Nora En Pure

Sofi Tukker

SOHMI

Tinlicker

Wade

Will Clarke