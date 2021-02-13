Diversionary Theatre's Announces their Renovation in the BUILDING BACK BETTER Event

Diversionary Theatre has raised 85% of their $2.5 million goal for the Securing Our Future campaign. The campaign, which will provide funds for new building improvements including paying off the mortgage, theatre renovations and upgrades, an additional new cabaret/performance venue, adding an Education Center, and a litany of Covid safety improvements that will ensure the theatre has the safest theatrical re-opening possible as well as expanding the beloved theatre's education programing for youth and senior citizens. Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed June 2021, making the theatre ready to reopen with all new safety features as soon as the State and County mandates allow.

Regarding the Campaign, Board of Trustees President, Scott Williford, says, "Diversionary's Securing Our Future project will sustain our mission to entertain and inspire our community for years to come. While we never expected in our milestone 35th year to face the headwinds of a pandemic, our community has rallied behind us like never before to ensure our important arts education programming continues to uplift, and our theatre will continue to tell our important stories that shine a light on diversity, inclusion and equity."

Regarding how the planned renovations will better support art making and artists, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says,"This is a dream come true for our Diversionary family. Our new venue will provide state of the art technical support to our artists, technical crew, and arts educators. I'm also thrilled about the addition of our third performance venue: a Cabaret piano bar to feature one night only and short run entertainment in a joyful environment! This new space honors and celebrates the LGBTQ community's history of communing and organizing our movement in the iconic "gay bar" space that has become increasingly rare."

About how the campaign will improve a safe return, Managing Director, Jenny Case, says "At a time when Performing Arts venues have been presented with the challenges of a global health crisis, this campaign has allowed Diversionary to improve our beloved theatre from top to bottom with state of the art safety features including filtered and ionized HVAC systems in all public spaces, new touch-free restrooms, and anti-microbial surfaces or treatments throughout the building. When we are able to return to live performances again safely, Diversionary Theatre will be a safe harbor for artists and audiences alike. We are building back BETTER."