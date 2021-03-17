Diversionary Theatre Receives A $25,000 Community Impact Grant From New York Life

Diversionary Theatre announced today that they received a $25,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life in support of their Arts Education and Outreach Program which provides free theatre arts training to youth and seniors, which programming includes Arts Education in the San Diego Unified School District.



About receiving the New York Life Community Impact Grant, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says "We are grateful for New York Life's investment in Diversionary's Arts Education and Outreach Programs, which will change lives for the better. Without the support from New York Life, we wouldn't be able to reach thousands of young people and LGBTQ senior citizens, with our Arts and Education programming."



"I'm proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community," said Financial Professional Mary Stockton who is associated with New York Life's Boston General Office, "We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on Diversionary Theatre and the population they serve."



The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program's inception in 2008, more than 600 grants totaling nearly $8 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.

Diversionary Theatre's Arts Education And Outreach Programming:

THE STUDENT MATINEE SERIES offers one FREE performance for students for every Mainstage show we produce. Prior to attending the matinee, a Teaching Artist visits each classroom to introduce the play's subject matter and themes using an interactive lesson plan. Post show, students are treated to a talk-back with the cast. Within a week after attending, the same Teaching Artist returns to the classroom with a post-show workshop to help the students contextualize the performance and tie it back to their own lives.



KID-VERSIONARY is an after-school program serving elementary and middle schools at their schools. This eight-week program focuses on developing self-expression, collaboration and creativity. The students perform a showcase for family and friends to demonstrate their acquired skills at the culmination of the program.



TEEN-VERSIONARY is a summer camp for high school students from across San Diego County that revolves around the production of an LGBT themed show as part of San Diego Pride. Students rehearse for two weeks with a professional theatre director, and the showcase performance takes place on the Diversionary Mainstage.



D-TOURS is a partnership with the San Diego Unified School District touring professional, LGBT-themed shows to high school campuses across San Diego County.



THE STONEWALL SALON is a seven week training program for LGBTQIA adults aged 50+ who work as an ensemble while writing personal stories that are woven into a culminating performance piece on Diversionary's Mainstage.



THE SILVER SQUAD provides free drop-in classes quarterly for LGBTQIA+ senior citizens on a variety of performance topics.



LGBTQ TEEN PLAYWRITING LAB This six-session workshop is designed for Beginner to Advanced playwrights. Utilizing writing prompts and various techniques to help generate material, followed by dramaturgical sharing style group meetings, this workshop is designed to assist and guide the participants in the creation of a new work or short-form play.