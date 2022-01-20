Diversionary Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of BEST LESBIAN EROTICA 1995

Diversionary announces the cast of the World Premiere of BEST LESBIAN EROTICA 1995 by Miranda Rose Hall. Kym Pappas will direct this World Premiere production. Performances run February 17th - March 20th.

In this triptych of love, lust, and domestic terrorism, a joyous romp through lesbian erotic fiction collides with one of the darkest hours in U.S. history. This thrilling new play from the author of The Hour of Great Mercy (Winner: Outstanding New Play, 2019 San Diego Critics Circle Awards) is a wild ride through the heights of fantasy and the depths of horror to confront a country at war with itself, and discover how to heal after tragedy.



About the play coming to Diversionary Theatre for its World Premiere, Playwright, Miranda Rose Hall, says "It is a dream to bring the world premiere of Best Lesbian Erotica 1995 to life at Diversionary, which has been a supportive and joyful artistic home to me. I am so grateful to be able to present this work in the company of such inspired artists."

About producing this World Premiere at Diversionary, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "After making such a profound impact on our community with our World Premiere of The Hour of Great Mercy, I am proud to welcome Miranda Rose Hall back to Diversionary for the World Premiere of this electrifying and unique new play. Best Lesbian could not be more different than her award-winning debut in San Diego, demonstrating a breathtaking range as a writer. As a "triptych" this play challenges conventional notions of how our stories are told, while taking a look back in time to connect the dots to where we are today. It's a prescient, joyous, hopeful, and wonderfully offbeat new work."



Director, Kym Pappas, says about working on the West Coast Premiere of C. Quintana's new play, "Best Lesbian Erotica 1995 is a sexy, brutal, and beautiful mirror. Miranda Rose Hall is taking us all on a ride - asking us to examine the stories we tell and the ones that are told about us - to entice, to challenge, to celebrate, to heal. Perhaps by listening we will show up better for each other in the future. As a director it kind of terrifies me, and I love it!"

To be notified of ticket sales, please sign up for the Diversionary Theatre Email List: http://diversionary.org/mailinglist/. More information can be found at: https://www.diversionary.org/best-lesbian-erotica-1995.