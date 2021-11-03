Diversionary Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of AZUL By C. Quintana

Memories of Yadra's childhood in Castro's Cuba come flooding back as Alzheimer's sets in, inspiring her daughter Zelia to connect with her heritage. With her wife by her side, Zelia sets out on a journey to excavate family secrets and discover a love that led her mother's beloved tía-abuela to remain in Cuba. Spanning two countries and three generations, Azul fuses music and memory to explore a romance for the ages and the true language of love.



About the play coming to Diversionary Theatre for its West Coast Premiere, Playwright, C. Quintana, says "My work has and always will center the queer community, especially queer women of color, so it's incredibly meaningful that the third oldest LGBT+ theater in the United States will produce my play. The team at Diversionary has understood and championed the work in a way that has refreshed my ideas about what's possible in the American theatre -- when work is produced from a heart-centered place. For AZUL to come to San Diego, in the capable hands of Patrice Amon as director, after being featured in San Diego Rep's Latinx New Play Fest -- Amigos Del Rep -- in 2018 feels like a beautiful full circle moment, especially significant in the wake of the current political unrest on the island. A reminder that Cuba is alive and its complications are as real as our American own."

About producing this West Coast Premiere at Diversionary, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "I am delighted to bring this exquisite play with music to our community as a delicious alternative for the holiday season! CQ is one of the most exciting emerging playwrights working today. Her tale of three generations of Cuban women and discovering one's queer heritage is deeply romantic and renews our understanding of love and legacy."



Director, Maria Patrice Amon, says about working on the West Coast Premiere of C. Quintana's new play, "We are so excited to bring the poetry and music of CQ's Azul to life. This smartly loving play gives us the space to process loss and also think about important things like colorism in the Latinx community."

Performances run November 18th -December 19th, 2021. More information can be found at: https://www.diversionary.org/azul.