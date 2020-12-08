Diversionary Announces Full Line Up Of Stars For A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Diversionary announces the guests stars who will be appearing in their online holiday show A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR starring Jenn Harris and Isaac Oliver.

Jenn Harris and Isaac Oliver will host this hilarious live online event which will feature a special guests star for each live performance.

WHEN: Three live performances Thursday-- December 11 at 8pm, Saturday December 12th at 7pm and a late night offering at 10pm. A combined recording of the performance will be available to stream through December 29th.

TICKETS: Tickets range from $10 for Members, $35 for households and $25 for single passes and are on sale now at www.diveresionary.org/pandemicchristmas.

For more information, visit the Diversionary website at www.diversionary.org

