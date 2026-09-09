DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE to Open Trinity Theatre Company's New Miramar Home

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Trinity Theatre Company have signed a lease on Trinity Theatre Company's new home in Miramar and there will be no halt in their production as they move locations from Mission Valley. Next up in their Grown Up Season (GUS) is Dead Man's Cell Phone written by Sarah Ruhl. It runs in Trinity's new space from October 16th - 25th. The production is directed by Executive Artistic Director, Sean Boyd. Dead Man's Cell Phone runs at Trinity Theatre Company's NEW Location in Miramar - 9520 Padgett Suite, Suite 208, San Diego, CA 92126.

The cast of Dead Man's Cell Phone includes talented San Diego performers: Jordyn Case, Sasha Foo, Bethany Lee, Carolina Marques, Ekaette Mbong, Vincent Richmond, Ri Ryan, Sofia Scafidi and Ty Smith.

Trinity Theatre Executive Artistic Director, Sean Boyd shared “We are incredibly excited to be producing Dead Man's Cell Phone in our brand new space in Miramar. We are literally opening the production within weeks of moving in. It is particularly appropriate as this piece is about the importance of human connection to move forward in life - and that is such a perfect metaphor to our recent move! When we found ourselves needing a new location we had a couple of weeks navigating the reality of “how do we move forward from here?” As always - the element of human connection that we prioritize so highly at Trinity is what guided us to this exciting and enormous space in Miramar. We look forward to growing into the space - and continuing to share our stage with other organizations that need a venue to share their art. This is an important time for arts organizations to work together - and that focus on human connection is what will keep us all going. We hope everyone comes out to check out our new space and enjoy this fantastic production. ”

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man – with a lot of loose ends. So begins Dead Man's Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative new comedy by MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl. A work about how we memorialize the dead – and how that remembering changes us – it is the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

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