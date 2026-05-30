Cygnet Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership

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Cygnet Theatre has announced that longtime artist Katie Banville will step into a new artistic leadership role beginning in July, deepening her impact on the organization after more than twenty years as a performer, choreographer, and director.

The company also announces the transition of four valued staff members, Catalina Maynard, Carlos Mendoza, Chad Ryan and Zoë Trautmann, further strengthening Cygnet’s artistic infrastructure.

Banville has been a defining artistic presence at Cygnet for a decade and a half. Her directing credits include tick, tick...BOOM! and The SpongeBob Musical which opens this June. She has also choreographed numerous productions at Cygnet including the inaugural production of Follies at The Joan and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 for which she won a San Diego Critic's Circle Award. As a performer, she has appeared in Gypsy, Company, My Fair Lady, Man of La Mancha, Parade, and Cabaret.

Her work extends across the San Diego theater community, with choreography credits at organizations including The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, Diversionary Theatre, Moonlight Amphitheatre, and New Village Arts, among others. As a director, her credits include productions with Okoboji Summer Theatre, Carlsbad Playreaders, and Grossmont College. She holds an MFA in Musical Theatre from San Diego State University. She joins Cygnet Theatre after her most recent tenure as the Chair of the Theatre Arts Department and Associate Professor at Grossmont College.

In her new role, Banville will direct and choreograph productions within Cygnet’s season while leading the development and execution of the company’s staged reading series and new work initiatives. She will collaborate closely with artistic leadership, including Producing Director Craig Campbell, on casting and season planning, and serve as a key liaison for artists and creative teams. Her work will also extend to supporting education and community programming, overseeing the theatre’s art gallery, and participating in donor engagement efforts as an artistic ambassador for the organization.

“Katie has been an integral part of Cygnet’s artistic identity for many years,” said Artistic Director Sean Murray. “Her deep understanding of our work, her collaborative spirit, and her commitment to nurturing artists make her an ideal fit for this role as we continue to grow.”

Katie shared, “For the past fifteen years, Cygnet has given me the chance to evolve as an artist, first as a performer and then as a choreographer and director. By taking on this new role, I hope to support and sustain a space for other artists to develop their own creative voices. In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with our community through stories that speak to our shared humanity.”

As part of this moment of organizational growth, Cygnet Theatre has also converted three long-standing contract positions into permanent roles. Catalina Maynard, who has worked as Cygnet's part-time Education Associate, will join the team as a full-time Education and Literary Developer. In this role, she will continue supporting the education department while also working on new play development and dramaturgy for all mainstage shows throughout the season. Catalina has been working alongside Education & Outreach Director Carlos Mendoza, whose role will be expanding to include Associate Artistic duties, including season planning. Carlos has been with Cygnet for over three years and has extensive directing and choreography credits in San Diego. He most recently directed Somewhere Over the Border as part of Cygnet's inaugural season at the Joan.

Additional full-time staff transitions include Chad Ryan, who has been named Lead Carpenter, and Zoë Trautmann who will serve as Associate Costume Shop Supervisor. Both have been essential contributors to Cygnet’s productions, and their transition to permanent staff reflects the company’s investment in its artistic operations.

These announcements come at an exciting time for Cygnet Theatre as the organization prepares for its second season in its new home at The Joan in Arts District Liberty Station.

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