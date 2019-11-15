Concert Pianist John Tesh To Play Poway December 7

John Tesh has played his way to six music Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three gold records, seven Public Television specials and sold eight million records. This holiday season he showcases his musical chops in John Tesh: an Acoustic Christmas, on December 7 at 8 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. This special performance features holiday classics along with all new big band arrangements.



After more than three decades as an international entertainer, Tesh's recording and live concert career continues to thrive. Whether performing at the solo piano, with a 12-piece 'big band' or an 80 piece orchestra, Tesh's ability to create a unique experience for concert fans with music and storytelling has taken him from the Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Coliseum in Rome to Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. John's live television concerts, including the seminal 'Live at Red Rocks,' have raised more than 20 million dollars for Public Television.



And that's just his musical career.



A self-proclaimed school "band geek," Tesh began playing trumpet in marching and jazz bands in junior high and high school, He was proficient on the trumpet and piano from the age of six. Tesh studied privately with teachers from The Julliard School, and was named to the New York State Symphonic Orchestra in high school while also playing Hammond B3 in three Long Island rock bands.

John Tesh plays the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, December 7th at 8PM. Tickets at www.powayonstage.org



Despite his prodigious musical talents, Tesh did not launch his career as a musician. While studying physics and chemistry at North Carolina State, Tesh took a TV and radio course. In 1974, he worked part-time reading the news for WKIX-AM/Raleigh. He later started working as an anchor in Raleigh, then Orlando and Nashville, then moved on to WCBS-TV in New York where, at age 22, he was their youngest reporter. Tesh became more well-known when he co-hosted Entertainment Tonight from 1986-1996. He also served as a sportscaster for CBS and NBC, anchoring events such as the Tour de France, the US Open, and the 1996 Summer Olympics.



In August 1994, Tesh performed at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver, Colorado, for his first Live at Red Rocks concert. Tesh performed with conductor John Bisharat of the 70-piece Colorado Symphony Orchestra. The concert featured Tesh playing grand piano, Charlie Bisharat playing electric violin, and Everett Harp playing alto saxophone.



In 1996, after 10 years as co-host of "Entertainment Tonight," Tesh surprised many by leaving the highly visible position to pursue his career as a fulltime musician. In addition to touring and recording, Tesh started the John Tesh Radio Show in 2003. The nationally syndicated radio show airs adult contemporary, classic hits, Christian and soft rock radio formats. The music is interspersed with a variety of facts and information that Tesh considers useful to listeners, often with topics such as health and well-being.





