Composers Concordance to Present CompCord Ensemble at The NWEAMO Festival

On January 27th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present CompCord Ensemble @ The NWEAMO Festival. CompCord Ensemble: Ljiljana Winkler - soprano, Beth Holub - viola, Todd Rewoldt - alto saxophone, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, Lesi Mei and Aaron Alter - piano, and Robert C. Ford and Roger Aplon - poetry / recitation, performs at San Diego State University a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres. Featured compositions include Debra Kaye's 'Party Conversation, 2023,' Gene Pritsker's 'Desert Lullaby,' on a poem of Roger Aplon, Joseph Martin Waters' 'Butterflies,' and the 'Robert C. Ford Suite' with three compositions on his poetry by various composers. Plus, music by Aaron Alter, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, and Milica Paranosic / Brian DuFord,

Founded in 1998, the New West Evolving Art and Music Organization (NWEAMO) is dedicated to dissolving cultural barriers and building inclusive communities of artists, scientists and children of all ages throughout the world. It embraces all styles of music as well as visual, performance and hybrid arts. The NWEAMO Festival seeks to establish and showcase new modes of performance by focusing on works which play with the creative exploration of today's emerging ideas, experiments, hunches and dreams. High and low, street and laboratory - everything converges by design at a NWEAMO event.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Performance Details:

Composers Concordance Presents

CompCord Ensemble @

The NWEAMO Festival

Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at 7pm

Smith Recital Hall

San Diego State University

5500 Campanile Dr,

San Diego, CA 92182

TICKETS

$20 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Aaron Alter, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Debra Kaye, Milica Paranosic / Brian DuFord,

Gene Pritsker, Joseph Martin Waters

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble

Ljiljana Winkler - soprano

Beth Holub - viola

Todd Rewoldt - alto saxophone

Gene Pritsker - electric guitar

Lesi Mei, Aaron Alter - piano

Robert C. Ford - poet / recitation

Roger Aplon - poet / recitation

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

