Christian Youth Theatre President Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations Against the Company

Janie Russell Cox, president of the Christian Youth Theater (CYT), has addressed the sexual assault allegations made against the company by multiple former students, NBC San Diego reports.

"We are fully committed to the safety of every single child," said Russell Cox during a news conference. "We are grieving for every single individual whom we love and care so deeply for, who are hurting right now. We apologize. I love you."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Christian Youth Theatre based in East County San Diego facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

San Diego attorney Jessica Pride is representing a former student who claims she was sexually abused starting in 2006, when she was 13. The abuse allegedly continued until she was 15.

Pride said dozens of other former students are now contacting the firm to tell their stories.

Read our original story here.

Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You