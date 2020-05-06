Celebrate New Works from the Community Voices Digital Playwriting at The Old Globe

Article Pixel May. 6, 2020  

Most likely, you've seen somewhere on social media the quote that Shakespeare wrote KING LEAR during the plague, seemingly to inspire those that the same can be done in the time of Coronavirus. Mileage may vary on whether people found that inspiring or just an unfair expectation when some days you don't want to put on pants. The participants of The Old Globe Community Voices Digital Offering Playwriting workshops, however, are celebrating their creativity and dedication of writing original short scripts with professional performances that you can watch on May 7th at 3pm!

Led by Old Globe Teaching Artist and program creator Katherine Harroff, the workshop taught participants the steps for exploring performance-based writing and developing short plays. In celebration of the amazing final drafts submitted The Old Globe will be presenting their readings via a Facebook live stream and will feature performances by the professionals who are the Arts Engagement Teaching Artist/Actors of the original short scripts by those that participated in the online workshop over the past month.

To support and attend the performances of the new work by these new playwrights you can access the Facebook event at this link: www.facebook.com/events/2659535107622258/

For information on what The Old Globe is doing now with their online theatre programs you can go here for more information: https://www.theoldglobe.org/edp-pages/2020/online-theatre-programs

You can also find all the information on the theatre, it's history, and future plans here: www.theoldglobe.org

