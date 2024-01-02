Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Cast & Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at The Old Globe

The production will run from January 27 to February 18, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, February. 1.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Diego Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Diego Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in January Photo 3 INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in January
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023 Photo 4 Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023

Cast & Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the critically-acclaimed play English. Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize, the Obie Award, and the Lucille Lortel Award, the play is written by Sanaz Toossi (Playwrights Horizons’ Wish You Were Here, Amazon Original’s A League of Their Own) and will be directed by Arya Shahi(PigPen Theatre Co.). English plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from January 27 to February 18, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, February. 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 5 at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). 

In a classroom near Tehran, four adult students prepare for an English proficiency exam. They each have a reason for being there: a chance at opportunity, access, or a new calling. But as they bond over this new way to express themselves, they also grapple with the lives they must leave behind. Told with hilarious wit and genuine compassion, Toossi’s English is “both a buoyant comedy of communication and a subtle but probing exploration of what it means to speak and feel understood” (New York Theatre Guide).

“English, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama is an especially compelling play and one we’re very proud to bring to San Diego,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein.  “Sanaz Toossi shows us the everyday lives of everyday people in Iran, a society Americans know all too little about. Toossi introduces us to them as they struggle to learn English so that they can go abroad, and her very smart play is about the relationship between language and identity and the way language defines our notions of home. English is a witty, inventive work that’s highly theatrical, thought-provoking, and touching, and, in director Arya Shahi’s imaginative production, it’s just thrilling to watch.”

The cast for English includes Mary Apick as Roya (Beneath the Veil, Dead End), Ari Derambakhsh as Goli (Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s English, Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London), Tara Grammy as Elham (Mahmoud – New York City Fringe, Best Solo Performance; A Simple Wedding), Pooya Mohseni as Marjan (Ensemble Studio Theatre’s The Good Muslim, Baltimore Center Stage’s The White Snake), and Joe Joseph as Omid (Broadway’s The Kite Runner, Broadway’s The Band’s Visit). 

Also, joining Toossi and Shahi as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Englishare Sadra Tehrani (Scenic Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Megumi Katayama (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager).

Ticket prices for English start at $33 and go on sale Friday, January 5. Performances for the four-week limited engagement run January 27 – February 18, 2024, with the official press opening on Thursday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month Photo
CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month

On January 27th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents CompCord Ensemble @ The NWEAMO Festival. Learn more about the performance and how to stream it here!

2
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023 Photo
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023

The new year is almost upon us and so it seems this is the best time to reflect on some of the theatrical experiences over 2023 that made a lasting impact.

3
CCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual Showcase Photo
CCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual Showcase

CCAE Theatricals presents the 12th Annual Rising Stars Showcase featuring talented young artists from Southern California. Don't miss this one-night-only event on Sunday, January 14th at 6pm at the Center Theater in Escondido. Hosted by Hannah Huntington and Ruby Huntington.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Diego Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Diego Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This MonthCompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month
CCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual ShowcaseCCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual Showcase
Tyler Tafolla to Present CATCHING UP! Concert In San DiegoTyler Tafolla to Present CATCHING UP! Concert In San Diego
INTIMATE APPAREL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre In January 2024INTIMATE APPAREL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre In January 2024

Videos

Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in San Diego Chicago (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/13-2/18)
The Cocktail Hour in San Diego The Cocktail Hour
Trinity Theatre Company (1/12-2/04)
Tomás and the Library Lady in San Diego Tomás and the Library Lady
Casa del Prado Theatre (1/12-1/21)
The Wiz in San Diego The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
The Crucible in San Diego The Crucible
Lamplighters Theatre (1/12-2/04)
The Cab Calloway Orchestra in San Diego The Cab Calloway Orchestra
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (1/19-1/19)
Education in San Diego Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Diego Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
MJ in San Diego MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You