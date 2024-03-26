Cast Set For TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX at Diversionary Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diversionary Theatre has announced the world premiere of the new musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, direction by Sherri Eden Barber, and musical direction by Erika R. Gamez. TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix will begin previews May 9 (press opening: Saturday, May 18, 2024) at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. For tickets and more information, please visit diversionary.org.

Sara Porkalob (Dragon Mama) returns to the Diversionary Stage as “L,”. The cast also features Sophia Araujo-Johnson as “T,” Steph LeHane as “Cubby,” Faith Carrion (Head Over Heels) as “Henrietta,” Lyric Boothe as “Marie,” and MG Green as “Blazer.”

The creative team: Steven Leffue, Sound Design; Annelise Salazar, Co-Lighting Design; Colby Freel, Co-Lighting Design; Chanel Mahoney, Costume Design; Yi - Chien Lee, Scenic Design; Sierra, Projection Design; Leah Osterman, Projection Design; Jasmine Villalino, Stage Manager.

"Get ready to rock and roll with us as we ignite the stage with the electrifying world premiere of TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix” shares Diversionary Theatre’s Executive Director Jenny Case. “This groundbreaking high-energy rock musical embodies the spirit of San Diego and is sure to exhilarate and inspire audiences by celebrating diverse voices and pushing boundaries."



“We’re thrilled to bring this unabashedly queer dyke musical to Diversionary, the nation’s 3rd oldest queer theater, " expressed EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn. “T, L and the Band go on a quest to find their queer happy ending (whatever that means) and because it’s never been modeled for them they have to make it up as they go. This mirrors our own experience with the show, we also haven’t had a lot of models for queer happy endings on stage or screen - usually people come out as gay, they kiss, and the lights come up (or, they die, but “not this time!”). After having a great time in San Diego and at Diversionary last year, and spending time in Hillcrest getting to know the local queer community, we’re so excited to be back sharing a full production of this World Premiere musical. We make musicals because we want to share space and spark conversations with audiences and we can’t think of a better theater or town to do that with TL;DR than San Diego.”