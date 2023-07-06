Cast Revealed For EVITA at Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Evita with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. This Tony Award-winning musical is directed by Sean Murray and runs August 9 - September 24 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for media is Saturday, August 12 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at CygnetTheatre.com.

Based on true events, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón’s rags-to-riches life as she goes from poor provincial child to First Lady of Argentina. A champion of the working-class descamisados, she uses popularity and politics to serve her people – and herself. Both a beloved and controversial (and even hated) figure, Eva’s influence has left a lasting legacy on an entire country. Featuring some of musical theatre’s most iconic songs, including “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” this musical masterpiece won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The 1996 film adaptation was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Song.

"I've been obsessed with this musical since 1977 when I first saw it in previews with the original cast." said Murray. "It's incredible to think about how the intimacy of what happens in personal relationships can have an impact on an entire nation. The fascinating thing about this story is that Eva Peron's hold on Argentina exists to this very day. I can't wait to share Evita and it's extraordinary music with Cygnet audiences."

The titular role of Eva Perón is played by Ariella Kvashny. Berto Fernandez plays her husband Juan Perón and Richard Bermudez steps into the role the charismatic narrator Ché. The rest of the ensemble cast in alphabetical order includes Susana Cafasso-Alvarado, Augusto Guardado, Justin Lunsford, Matthew Malecki (Magaldi/Ensemble/Che Cover), Daisy Martinez, Sebastian Montenegro, Vanessa Orozco (Mistress/Ensemble), Brian Osuna, Liliana Rodriguez, Tamara Sofia Rodriguez Mehl-Mchugh, Matthew Ryan, Jazz Ruiz, and Lucy Santos (Young Girl/Ensemble).

The swings are Domo D'dante and Natalia Hill. The covers are Julia Celano (Eva) and Matthew Malecki Martinez (Ché).

In addition to direction by Sean Murray, the creative team for Cygnet's production of Evita includes music direction by Patrick Marion, choreography by Carlos Mendoza, scenic design by Mathys Herbert, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, projection design by Blake McCarty, sound design by Evan Eason, props design by Heather Longfellow, costume design by Zoë Trautmann, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, and stage management by Craig Campbell.

Tickets for Evita are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525, or by visiting Click Here. Regular ticket prices start at $32.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.